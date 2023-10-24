Watch: Tsingtao Brewery worker urinating into beer tank

Beijing: A video from China's second largest brewery purportedly shows a worker urinating into a tank of beer ingredients, causing a huge concerns regarding food safety.
Tsingtao Brewery, a prominent Chinese beer manufacturer and exporter, responded to the video, saying it has launched a probe and has also implemented measures to prevent contamination.
The beer maker also said that the incident has been reported to the police.
"Our company attaches high importance to the relevant video that emerged from Tsingtao Brewery No. 3 on October 19," the beer maker said in a statement.
"We reported the incident to the police at the earliest opportunity, and public security organs are involved in the investigation," it added.
"Our company attaches high importance to the relevant video that emerged from Tsingtao Brewery No. 3 on October 19," the beer maker said in a statement.
"We reported the incident to the police at the earliest opportunity, and public security organs are involved in the investigation," it added.
The video, which surfaced on Weibo, China's microblogging site, shows a warehouse worker, dressed in a blue uniform and a yellow hat, urinating into a container.
El video muestra a un trabajador de Tsingtao Beer orinando en el tanque. Las autoridades policiales están llevando a cabo una investigación, anunció el fabricante de cerveza líder en China Tsingtao Brewery Co el lunes antes de la apertura del mercado, luego de que un pic.twitter.com/gDpWmzegIt— Disidente Incontrolable (@Pjt432) October 23, 2023
El video muestra a un trabajador de Tsingtao Beer orinando en el tanque. Las autoridades policiales están llevando a cabo una investigación, anunció el fabricante de cerveza líder en China Tsingtao Brewery Co el lunes antes de la apertura del mercado, luego de que un pic.twitter.com/gDpWmzegIt
The video has gained substantial attention and garnered millions of views online though its authenticity has yet to be independently confirmed.
Social media users have expressed concerns about the safety of existing beer raw materials and questioned whether such incidents had occurred in the past.
Meanwhile, Tsingtao Brewery's shares, traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, initially dropped by as much as 7.5% in Monday's early trading before stabilising to a 0.37% decline.
In response to the incident, Tsingtao emphasised its commitment to addressing the matter. The company informed the Shanghai Stock Exchange of the situation and reported that security authorities were conducting an investigation.
Tsingtao also reassured it’s buyers that the batch of malt in question was entirely sealed, and their production and operation remained unaffected.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.