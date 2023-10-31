‘Dangerous for Country’: Akhilesh on ‘ransom letter’ with ‘Allah’ in Kanpur student's murder case

[Representation]
Lucknow/ Kanpur: Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Singh Yadav while demanding strict action against the accused, who killed a Kanpur businessman’s son, said their attempt to give communal tone and colour to their crime is “dangerous for the country and society”.
“In the case of kidnapping and murder of the Textile businessman's son in Kanpur, a conspiracy to demand ransom by linking the crime to a particular community and thereby diverting the attention of the police is a very serious matter”, he wrote of social media platform X, originally launched as Twitter.
“This kind of trend is extremely dangerous for the country and society, strictest action should be taken against it”, Akhilesh, who is President of Samajwadi Party (SP) said.
Akhilesh was commenting on the brutal murder of Kushagra Kanodia – a 16-year-old Class 10 student in Kanpur.
Kushagra is son of Kushagra Kanodia who runs a Textile business in Surat, Gujarat. His son Kushagra however was living with his grandfather in Kanpur.
At around 04:00 PM Monday, Kushagra went to tuition class but did not return home. A search is launched and it was revealed that Kushagra did not reach the tuition class.
It was only after a ransom letter demanding Rs. 30 Lakh was thrown in the businessman’s home that the family suspected that Kushagra might have been kidnapped.
What shocked the family and the probe team was that the “kidnappers” used “Allah o Akbar” and “Allah” repeatedly in their letter thrown into the home by an unidentified accused who came on a two-wheeler.
“Allah Hu Akbar… We will not spoil your festival. Call tomorrow and deliver the money to the place mentioned in the letter. Have faith in Allah, we do not want any harm to you”, the accused wrote in the letter circulated on social media.
Later investigations revealed that Kushagra was not kidnapped as suspected but murdered by his teacher’s boyfriend who also sent the ransom letter to make it appear like a case of kidnapping.
The teacher Rachita and her boyfriend Prabhat Shukla have been arrested by the police. The Uttar Pradesh Police also recovered the victim's body and his scooter Tuesday.
Preliminary reports said Prabhat took the victim to his home, offered him coffee mixed with some intoxicating pills, and strangled him to death after he became unconscious.
While the exact motive of the murder is not yet clear, it appears that Prabhat killed Kushagra suspecting him to be having relationship with his girlfriend.
“Further investigation in the case is underway”, DCP Central Pramod Kumar said.
