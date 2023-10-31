Patna: Sitamarhi college Professor shot at in broad day light

[Representation]
Patna: A Professor and Head of the Physics Department at a Government College in Bihar’s Sitamarhi was Tuesday shot while he was sitting in his office.
The Professor identified as Ravi Pathak a resident of Aligargh, Uttar Pradesh is in critical condition, police said.
The incident took place today afternoon, when Pathak was sitting in his office inside Shri Radha Krishna Goenka College campus, located in the heart of Sitamarhi City when unidentified masked miscreants entered inside, shot him and escaped.
Eyewitnesses said the bullet hit the neck and came out from the other side. Following the incident, there was huge chaos in the college campus forcing the administration to shut it for the day.
College staffers rushed to his office upon hearing gunshot sounds and took the injured Professor to a nearby hospital.
“The incident occurred around 12 noon inside the college. The victim sustained a gunshot injury on his chin and was admitted in a private hospital where his condition is critical", Sitamarhi’s SDPO, Sadar range, Ram Krishna, said.
"We are making efforts to identify and arrest the accused,” he added.
Later in the day, Sitamarhi SP Manoj Kumar reached the hospital and spoke with the hospital staff about the health of the injured Physics Professor. He said the police is scanning the CCTV recordings and taking all efforts to identify and nab the culprits.
"At present, we are waiting for the patient to regain consciousness so that some information can be obtained about the reason behind the shooting", he said.
