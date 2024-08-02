CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2024 Declared, Check Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Friday declared on its official website cbseresults.nic.in the results of the 2024 compartment exams held for the Class 12 students.

Friday August 2, 2024 7:49 PM , ummid.com News Network

The CBSE had conducted the Class 12th exams from February 15 to April 02, 2024. The board declared the 12th result on May 13, 2024 .

The board had conducted the compartment or improvement exams, also called as CBSE supplementary exams, for Class 12th students on July 15, 2024.

The CBSE supplementary exams were conducted for the students who were failed in one or more subjects, or for those who wanted to improve their results.

Pass Percentage 29.78

According to the 12th Compartment result data released by the CBSE, a total of 1,27,473 students had appeared in the exam. Out of them, 37,957 students cleared the exams registering an overall pass percentage of 29.78%.

The CBSE conducted the supplementary exams across 15,397 schools and 917 exam centers.

The overall pass percentage in 12th regular exam was 87.98%

