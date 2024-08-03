KCET 2024 First (Mock) Allotment on Aug 07

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) Friday confirmed the date of release of UGCET 2024 (KCET 2024) First Mock Allotment date and also the last date of Option Entry for admission in different undergraduate courses

Saturday August 3, 2024 9:02 AM , ummid.com News Network

Candidates should note that Karnataka Examination Authority conducts counselling based on KCET 2024 and NEET UG 2024 scores for admission in Medical, Engineering, Architecture, Yoga & Naturopathy, and Veterinary, Farm Science, Pharmacy (B Pharm and Pharm D), B Sc Nursing and other courses.

Candidates should note the KEA has activated Option Entry link for all UG courses except undergraduate medical courses that include MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BAMS, BHMS and others. The KEA will conduct UG NEET 2024 Counselling separately.

Candidates should note that online registration for Karnataka UG NEET counselling was invited through a separate link provided on the official website. Option entry link for UG NEET 2024 counselling and detailed allotment schedule will be published soon.

UGCET First Mock Allotment

In a notification released Friday August 02, 2024, the KEA said it will publish the UGCET 2024 First Mock Allotment result on August 07.

The first mock allotment to be published on August 7 will be based on the options submitted till August 04, 2024.

“Option entry for UGCET 2024 counselling commenced on July 23 and option entry portal will close on August 04, 2024 at 11:59 PM”, the KEA said.

“Publication of First Mock Allotment Result will be on August 07, 2024 after 02:00 PM”, the KEA said.

KCET 2024 Option Entry

Candidates should note that seat allotment will be done based on the options submitted by the candidates.

Candidates are also advised to refer the KCET 2024 Seat Matrix published on the official website before proceeding for option and choice filling.

Before proceeding for option entry candidates are required to download verification slip. If they have not yet, they can download KCET verification slip by following the steps and link given here .

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had conducted document verification rank-wise from June 25 to 29, 2024.

After document verification, the KEA had given candidates the last chance to make correction , if any, in their applications from July 04 to 06, 2024.

Karnataka UGCET 2024

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had conducted UGCET 2024 on April 18 and 19, 2024. The Kannada Language Test was held on April 20, 2024. The UGCET 2024 Karnataka result was announced on June 01, 2024 .

The KEA had earlier invited separate application for medical, dental, ayurveda, unani and homoeopathy courses as part of UGNEET 2024 counselling in Karnataka.

The KEA also published on its website provisional eligibility list for NEET UG 2024 counselling.

Meanwhile, the candidates can also refer to UGCET Information Bulletin a 52-page document in PDF, available on the website for detailed counselling procedure, post seat allotment activity, mode of payment and other details.

