KCET 2024 Verification Slip (PDF) Download Active

KCET 2024 Verification Slip (PDF) Download

Friday July 19, 2024 1:47 AM , ummid.com News Network

Karnataka UGCET 2024: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has made active on its official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in the link to download Karnataka UGCET 2024 or KCET 2024, Verification Slip in PDF.

KCET 2024 verification slip is published after the document verification of all the registered candidates.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had conducted document verification rank-wise from June 25 to 29, 2024.

After document verification, the KEA had given candidates the last chance to make correction , if any, in their applications from July 04 to 06, 2024.

Candidates who have verified their documents can download verification slip using the steps given below.

Steps to download KCET 2024 Verification Slip

Click here to go to the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Click on the link marked as “UGCET 2024 Verification Slip download link 18/7/2024. Enter user id and password. Click on the submit button to download the verification slip.

Candidates should note that the KEA has also published on its official website UGCET 2024 Final Seat Matrix.

KCET 2024 Option Entry

Candidates should note that the next step in Karnataka UG Admission Counselling after downloading the verification slip is option entry.

Candidates should note that a separate link will be provided for option entry on the official website.

A detailed counselling schedule, along with the last date of option entry, will be notified soon.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had conducted UGCET 2024 on April 18 and 19, 2024. The Kannada Language Test was held on April 20, 2024. The UGCET 2024 Karnataka result was announced on June 01, 2024 .

The KEA had earlier invited separate application for medical, dental, ayurveda, unani and homoeopathy courses as part of UGNEET 2024 counselling in Karnataka.

The KEA also published on its website provisional eligibility list for NEET UG 2024 counselling.

