KEAM 2024 Category List Published

The CEE Kerala has released Provisional Category List. The CEE in a notification said KEAM 2024 Final Category List will be published on August 04, 2024

Sunday August 4, 2024

KEAM 2024 Category List: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government Kerala has published the Provisional Category list of candidates eligible for various category / community claims, who have submitted online application for admission to Medical and Medical Allied Courses through KEAM 2024, on its website www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

"Candidates can view the category list through the link ‘KEAM-2024 – Candidate Portal’ by clicking the menu item Category list Provisional", CEE Kerala said in a notification dated August 02, 2024.

KEAM Final Category List

The CEE Kerala had also asked candidated to check their category as mentioned in the list, and report to it in case of any error before 04:00 PM August 03, 2024. It said the final category list will be released on Sunday.

"The final category list after addressing valid complaints, if any, will be published on 04.08.2024", the CEE Kerala said.

KEAM 2024 Allotment

Along with final category list, the CEE Kerala will also release today trial allotment of engineering and pharmacy admission.

Candidates should note that the CEE Kerala has published category list for engineering and pharmacy. Category list for medical will be released later on.

Candidates should also note that after the release of final category list, the CEE Kerala will release allotment result of engineering and pharmacy courses on August 08.

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) had asked the students, who have cleared KEAM 2024 and are seeking admission in Engineering and Pharmacy courses, to complete option registration through its official website cee.kerala.gov.in.

Option registration for Centralised Allotment Process (CAP) to Professional Degree Courses that includes Engineering and Pharmacy for the year 2024-25 has commenced on July 29, 2024.

"The last date of Option Registration is August 05, 2024", the CEE Kerala said.

"KEAM 2024 Counselling date"

As per the schedule released by CEE Kerala, KEAM 2024 First Phase Allotment will be published in on August 08, 2024.

Before the first phase allotment, CEE Kerala will publish trial allotment on August 04 and Provisional Allotment on August 07, 2024.

Candidates who get allotment shall have to remit the fee shown in the allotment memo at any of the Head/Post Offices in Kerala or by way of online payment and confirm their admission from August 08 to 12, 2024.

