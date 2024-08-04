Masjid al Aqsa Imam, arrested for eulogizing Ismail Haniyeh, released

Sunday August 4, 2024 0:46 AM , ummid.com News Network

Occupied Jerusalem (Palestine): The Israeli Occupation Forces late in the evening Friday August 02, 2024 released Imam of al Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, after more than five hours of interrogation.

The Israeli Occupation Forces had detained Imam of Masjid al Aqsa post afternoon prayers Friday. The Israeli forces had arrested the Imam alleging he had eulogized and praised slain Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh.

Ismail Haniyeh assassination

Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas Political Bureau Chief and former Prime Minister of the State of Palestine, was assassinated early in the morning Wednesday July 31, 2024 in Iranian capital Tehran. Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the swearing in ceremony of the new Iranian President.

In a public statement released after Ismail Haniyeh’s assassination Hamas blamed Israel. Israel however has neither confirmed nor denied its role in the incident.

Initial reports said Ismail Haniyeh was killed in a “guided rocket attack”. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Saturday said the Hamas Chief was killed by a “short-range projectile” launched from outside his residence in Tehran.

The IRGC said the attack against Haniyeh “was carried out by firing a short-range projectile carrying about 7kg [15.4lb] of explosive materials and launched from outside the guests’ residency”.

Why Masjid Aqsa Imam was arrested?

Imam Masjid Al Aqsa Ikrima Sabri had reportedly had expressed condolences on the demise of Hamas Chief Haniyeh while delivering Friday Sermon August 02, 2024.

It is also reported that Sheikh Sabri had also led Funeral Prayers in absentia in Al Aqsa Mosque Complex for Haniyeh.

The Israeli Occupation Forces were enraged because of this and took the Imam in custody.

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel even wrote to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to inform her he would revoke Sabri’s permanent residency permit.

The Israeli forces later released Imam Sabri after more than five hours of interrogation but banned him from Masjid al Aqsa till August 08, 2024.

