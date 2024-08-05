UK Police rush to protect Mosques after PM Starmer’s stern warning

Calling them far-right thugs, the Prime Minister in a televised address Sunday warned that those involved in the violence will be held accountable for their actions.

London: The UK Police and Security Forces announced introduction of a new ‘rapid response’ security scheme for mosques after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s stern warning against the rioters, calling them ‘far-right thugs’.

In a televised address Sunday, the Prime Minister also warned that those involved in the violence will be held accountable for their actions.

"People in this country have a right to be safe, and yet we've seen Muslim communities targeted, attacks on mosques," the Prime Minister said.

"Other minority communities singled out, Nazi salutes in the street, attacks on the police, wanton violence alongside racist rhetoric, so no, I won't shy away from calling it what it is: far-right thuggery”, he added.

Security measures for Mosques

Under the new security process now in place, the police, local authorities and mosques can ask for rapid security to be deployed to protect communities and allow for a return to worship as quickly as possible, according to a government statement.

Mosques are increasing security amid riots, particularly after the mosque attack in Southport, as Muslims in West London were also warned of far-right rallies. Police have stepped in to guard the Muslims.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper emphasised government’s firm stance against the recent violence: “As a nation we will not tolerate criminal behaviour, dangerous extremism, and racist attacks that go against everything our country stands for.”

'Far right violence'



Tension between far right anti-migrant groups and immigrants in the United Kingdom. The reason behind the latest escalation however is the killing of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance party in Southport, Merseyside Monday.

A 17-year-old male has been arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with the attack.

Police have clarified that the suspect, Axel Rudakubana, was born in Wales to Rwandan parents. Despite this, protests by anti-immigration and anti-immigrant demonstrators have continued, escalating into violence, arson, and looting.

Mosque goers scared

The director of Tell Mama, a group which monitors anti-Muslim incidents across the UK, says there has been an increase in reports from British Muslims expressing concerns for their safety, according to BBC.

Iman Atta tells BBC Radio 4's Sunday programme that people "are scared to go to their mosques" and she has received "many" reports of Muslim women being targeted in the wake of the unrest across the country.

“What we're seeing on our streets need to stop,” Atta says, adding “we need to call it out as it is".

UK authorities faced growing pressure on Sunday to put an end to England’s worst rioting in 13 years amid far-right agitation after hatred based on misinformation was spread on social media against immigrants and Muslims.

Clashes between protesters and police officers broke out in numerous English cities, including Liverpool, Manchester, Bristol, Blackpool and Hull, as well as Belfast in Northern Ireland. In some instances, rioters threw bricks, bottles and flares at police, injuring several officers, looted and burnt shots.

Video footage on social media showed a police station in Sunderland in flames even as security personnel in riot gears watch helplessly and fire fighters struggle to contain the fire.

