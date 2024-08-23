Maha Direct 2nd Yr Pharmacy 2024 Round 2 Allotment - Link to Check

Candidates should note that date of reporting to the allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission after Direct Second Year Pharmacy (DSP 2024) CAP Round II is from August 24 to 26, 2024

Friday August 23, 2024 1:13 AM , ummid.com News Network

Maharashtra Direct Second Year Pharmacy CAP Round 2 Allotment 2024: Maharashtra CET Cell is set to publish today i.e. Friday August 23, 2024 on its official website dsp2024.mahacet.org.in Provisional Allotment Result of CAP Round II of candidates who have registered for admission in Direct 2nd Year Pharmacy (B Pharmacy and Pharm D) courses for the year 2024-25.

The CET Cell had published on August 05, 2024 DSP 2024 Provisional Merit List of registered candidates. The DSP 2024 Final List was published on August 10, 2024.

After publication of DSP merit lists, Maharashtra CET Cell released on August 14, 2024 Allotment Result of CAP Round I of candidates who have registered for admission in Direct 2nd Year Pharmacy (B Pharmacy and Pharm D) courses for the year 2024-25.

Based on the vacancies after first round, the CET Cell asked candidates participating in DSP CAP Round 2 to submit options from August 20 to 22, 2024. Based on the options submitted by candidates, the CET Cell will release today i.e. Friday Aug 23, 2024 CAP Round 2 allotment results.

Steps to check Direct 2nd Year Pharmacy CAP Round 2 Allotment Result

Click here to go to the official website: dsp2024.mahacet.org.in . Click on the link "CAP Round 2 Provisional Allotment List" under Important Links section of the Home Page. Enter your Application ID which starts with DSP24 and Date of Birth. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.

Candidates should note that the CET Cell has confirmed date of release of DSP 2024 CAP Round 2 result. It has not mentioned any specific time. As per previous records however, DSP CAP Round 2 result will be published any time by today evening.

Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Pharmacy Admission 2024 - Important Dates

Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): July 16 to August 02, 2024

Display of DSP 2024 Provisional Merit List: August 05, 2024

Display of Provisional Allotment of DSP 24 CAP Round I: August 14, 2024

Admission confirmation and fees acceptance: August 16 to 18, 2024

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year CAP Round II : August 19, 2024

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: August 23, 2024

Admission confirmation and fees acceptance: August 24 to 26, 2024

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year CAP Round III : August 27, 2024

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round III: August 31, 2024

Maharashtra MHT CET Counselling for Direct 2nd Year Admission in B Pharm (Pharmacy - DSP 2024) started after MHT CET result that was declared on June 16, 2024.

(The featured image used here for representation is generated by DALL-E3 AI.)

