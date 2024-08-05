Check Here: MAH Direct 2nd Yr Pharmacy 2024 Merit List

Candidates should note that DSP 2024 Merit List released today will be Provisional. Display of DSP Final Merit List of candidates applying for DSP 24 will be on August 10, 2024

Monday August 5, 2024 10:31 AM , ummid.com News Network

Maharashtra CET Cell Direct 2nd Year Pharmacy (DSP) Admission 2024: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to publish today i.e. Monday August 05, 2024 on its official website dsp2024.mahacet.org.in Merit List of students seeking admission in Direct Second Year Full Time Under Graduate Course in Pharmacy (B Pharm and Pharm D) for the academic year 2024-25.

Candidates should note that DSP 2024 Merit List released today will be Provisional. Display of DSP Final Merit List of candidates applying for DSP 24 will be on August 10, 2024.

After the release of DSP 24 Provisional Merit List today, candidates can raise objection up to 05:00 pm on August 08, 2024 if they find any error in their personal or academic details. The CET Cell will publish DSP 2024 Final Merit List after addressing the grievances of the candidates on August 10.

After publication of DSP Final Merit List on August 10, the admission process will move to the next stage when candidates whose names appear in the B Pharm and Pharm D Final Merit List 2024 will be required to fill College Choice and Option Form.

Steps to check Direct 2nd Year Pharmacy Merit List 2024

Click here to go to the official website: dsp2024.mahacet.org.in. Click on "DSP B Pharm and Pharm D Provisional Merit List" on the Home Page. Enter your Application ID starting with DSP24 and Date of Birth. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.

Candidates should note that the CET Cell will publish Seat Matrix giving details of vacant seats in various colleges along with publishing the Pharmacy Final Merit List on Aug 10.

Candidates are required to read carefully the Seat Matrix before submitting DSP 2024 Option Form. This is important as allotment of seats will be done based on options submitted by the candidates.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had released on its official website dsp2024.mahacet.org.in the Notification , simultaneously starting online registration for Admission to Direct Second Year (DSP) Full Time Under Graduate Course in Pharmacy (B Pharm and Pharm D) for the year 2024-25 from July 16, 2024.

Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Pharmacy Admission 2024 - Important Dates

Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): July 16 to August 02, 2024.

Date and schedule of document verification: July 17 to August 03, 2024

Display of DSP 2024 Provisional Merit List: August 05, 2024

Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: August 06 to 08, 2024

Display of DSP24 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: August 10, 2024

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: Will be notified later

Display of Provisional Allotment of DSP 24 CAP Round I: Will be notified later.

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year CAP Round II : Will be notified later

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: Will be notified later

Maharashtra MHT CET Counselling for Direct 2nd Year Admission in B Pharm (Pharmacy - DSP 2024) started after MHT CET result that was declared on June 16, 2024.

Candidates passing D Pharm (Pharmacy Diploma) or selected course in BSc with approved subjects are eligible for admission in Direct Second Year B Pharmacy admission.

Candidates can also refer Provisional Seat Matrix for the Academic Year 2023-24, 2022-2023 and CAP round-wise cut off of previous year on the official website.

[The featured image used here is generated by AI.]



Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.