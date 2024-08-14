Link to Check: Maha Direct 2nd Yr Pharmacy 2024 Round 1 Allotment

Candidates should note that date of reporting to the allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission after Direct Second Year Pharmacy (DSP 2024) CAP Round I is from August 16 to 18, 2024

Wednesday August 14, 2024 9:13 AM , ummid.com News Network

Maharashtra Direct Second Year Pharmacy CAP Round 1 Allotment 2024: Maharashtra CET Cell is set to publish today i.e. Wednesday August 14, 2024 on its official website dsp2024.mahacet.org.in Provisional Allotment Result of CAP Round I of candidates who have registered for admission in Direct 2nd Year Pharmacy (B Pharmacy and Pharm D) courses for the year 2024-25.

Maharashtra CET Cell had on August 10, 2024 released DSP 24 Final Merit List and Seat Matrix i.e. distribution of vacant seats in different colleges available for admission in Direct Second Year Pharmacy (B Pharmacy and Pharm D) courses.

The CET Cell had published on August 05, 2024 DSP 2024 Provisional Merit List of registered candidates.

After releasing the DSP Merit List and Seat Matrix, candidates were asked to submit there options and college preference from August 11 to 13, 2024. The CET Cell will publish today DSP CAP Round 1 result based on options submitted by the candidates.

Steps to check Direct 2nd Year Pharmacy CAP Round 1 Allotment Result

Click here to go to the official website: dsp2024.mahacet.org.in . Click on the link "CAP Round 1 Provisional Allotment List" under Important Links section of the Home Page. Enter your Application ID which starts with DSP24 and Date of Birth. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.

Candidates should note that the CET Cell has confirmed date of release of DSP 2024 CAP Round 1 result. It has not mentioned any specific time. As per previous records however, DSP CAP Round 1 result will be published any time by today evening.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had released on its official website dsp2024.mahacet.org.in the notification , simultaneously starting online registration for Admission to Direct Second Year (DSP) Full Time Under Graduate Course in Pharmacy (B Pharm and Pharm D) for the year 2024-25 from July 16, 2024.

Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Pharmacy Admission 2024 - Important Dates

Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): July 16 to August 02, 2024.

Date and schedule of document verification: July 17 to August 03, 2024

Display of DSP 2024 Provisional Merit List: August 05, 2024

Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: August 06 to 08, 2024

Display of DSP24 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: August 10, 2024

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: August 10, 2024

Display of Provisional Allotment of DSP 24 CAP Round I: August 14, 2024

Admission confirmation and fees acceptance: August 16 to 18, 2024

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year CAP Round II : August 19, 2024

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: August 23, 2024

Maharashtra MHT CET Counselling for Direct 2nd Year Admission in B Pharm (Pharmacy - DSP 2024) started after MHT CET result that was declared on June 16, 2024.

Candidates passing D Pharm (Pharmacy Diploma) or selected course in BSc with approved subjects are eligible for admission in Direct Second Year B Pharmacy admission.

Candidates can also refer Provisional Seat Matrix for the Academic Year 2023-24, 2022-2023 and CAP round-wise cut off of previous year on the official website.



[The featured image used here is generated by AI.]

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.