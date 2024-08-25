Gujarat NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Choice Filling Starts

As per Gujarat NEET UG 2024 Counselling Schedule, the last date of choice and option filling is August 29, 2024

Sunday August 25, 2024

Gujarat 2024 NEET UG Counselling: Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) Gujarat has asked candidates seeking admission in undergraduate medical courses MBBS and BDS to submit college options, choice and preferences for Gujarat NEET UG 2024 Counselling.

According to the medical admission schedule 2024 released by ACPUGMEC, option filling started on Sunday August 25, 2024.

The last date of choice filling is till 12:00 noon on August 29, 2024.

ACPUGMEC will display the choices filled by candidates at 04:00 pm on August 29, 2024, candidates should note.

Steps for Gujarat NEET UG 2024 Option Registration

Click here to go to the official website: medadmgujarat.org. Under Online Services, click on Candidate Registration/Log in. Log-in using User ID, Password and 14 digit PIN. Click on the relevant link to confirm options.

"Online allotment of seats is done on the basis of merit cum choice in institutes permitted by concerned council", ACPUGMEC said.

"Candidates are instructed to fill all the available choices irrespective of institute’s status (permitted /recognized) so that during the process of allotment if any institute get permission you can get admission in that seat", it added.

Gujarat NEET UG 2024 Seat Allotment

Candidates should note that ACPUGMEC Gujarat has not fixed Seat Allotment date as of now. It will however release the allotment result ay time after August 29, 2024.

Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) had released on its official website medadmgujarat.org on August 18 NEET UG 2024 Merit List of the students who have registered for admission in different medical and dental courses, including MBBS and other courses.

Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) had earlier started through its official website medadmgujarat.org online registration of the students wishing to participate in Gujarat NEET UG MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS Counselling from August 03, 2024 . The last date of registration was August 13, 2024.

Candidates should note that choice form filling for BHMS and BAMS courses will be made available separately.

