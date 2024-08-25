Gujarat NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Choice Filling Starts

Gujarat 2024 NEET UG Counselling: Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) Gujarat has asked candidates seeking admission in undergraduate medical courses MBBS and BDS to submit college options, choice and preferences for Gujarat NEET UG 2024 Counselling.
According to the medical admission schedule 2024 released by ACPUGMEC, option filling started on Sunday August 25, 2024.
The last date of choice filling is till 12:00 noon on August 29, 2024.
ACPUGMEC will display the choices filled by candidates at 04:00 pm on August 29, 2024, candidates should note.
"Online allotment of seats is done on the basis of merit cum choice in institutes permitted by concerned council", ACPUGMEC said.
"Candidates are instructed to fill all the available choices irrespective of institute’s status (permitted /recognized) so that during the process of allotment if any institute get permission you can get admission in that seat", it added.
Candidates should note that ACPUGMEC Gujarat has not fixed Seat Allotment date as of now. It will however release the allotment result ay time after August 29, 2024.
Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) had released on its official website medadmgujarat.org on August 18 NEET UG 2024 Merit List of the students who have registered for admission in different medical and dental courses, including MBBS and other courses.
Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) had earlier started through its official website medadmgujarat.org online registration of the students wishing to participate in Gujarat NEET UG MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS Counselling from August 03, 2024. The last date of registration was August 13, 2024.
Candidates should note that choice form filling for BHMS and BAMS courses will be made available separately.
Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.