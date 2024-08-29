Gujarat NEET 2024 Round 1 Seat Allotment: Where and How to Check

Candidates should note that ACPUGMEC Gujarat publishes NEET UG 2024 seat allotment result based on choice filling and option submission till 12:00 noon on August 29, 2024

Thursday August 29, 2024 8:55 AM , ummid.com News Network

Gujarat NEET UG 2024 Allotment Result: Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) is set to release on its official website medadmgujarat.org most likely today NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Seat Allotment result of students who have registered for MBBS (Medical) and BDS (Dental) courses.

Candidates, who are seeking admission in BHMS and BAMS courses based on NEET UG 2024 revised score, should note that seat allotment result for them will be published separately.

Candidates should note that ACPUGMEC Gujarat will publish NEET UG 2024 allotment result rank wise as well as institutewise that will be available for download in PDF.

Candidates who have registered for the Gujarat medical counslling and whose name appeared in the Merit List and who exercised choice options can download the allotment list directly from the website and following the steps given below.

Gujarat NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Seat Allotment

Click here to go to the official website: medadmgujarat.org. Click on the link marked as "Alloted List (Meritwise)" or "Alloted List (Institutewise)". Click on "Last Rank" to check rank. Check your name in the PDF list.

Candidates should note that medical admission seat allotment in Gujarat has been processed based on the choices, options and preferences enterd and submitted by them till 12:00 noon on August 29, 2024.

Candidate should download his or her allotment letter and fees challan from his/her account after log in with the help of User ID and Password, Gujarat MBBS admission authority said.

NEET UG 2024 Merit List

Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) Gujarat had released on its official website medadmgujarat.org on August 18 NEET UG 2024 Merit List of the students who have registered for admission in different medical and dental courses, including MBBS and other courses.

The Committee asked students to submit college options , choice and preferences for Gujarat NEET UG 2024 Counselling from August 25 to 29, 2024 till 12:00 noon.

Candidates should note that before publishing the NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result, ACPUGMEC Gujarat will publish today the details of options submitted by the candidates.

"Display of Choices filled by candidates will be on 29/08/2024 up to 04:00 pm", it said.

