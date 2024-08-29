DME MP NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Allotment Today

Candidates who are allotted seats in the first round of DME MP NEET UG 2024 Counselling in Madhya Pradesh should confirm their admission before September 04, 2024

Thursday August 29, 2024 0:50 AM , ummid.com News Network

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Round 1 Allotment 2024: Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh Bhopal is set to publish on its official website dme.mponline.gov.in Round 1 Seat Allotment Result of NEET UG 2024 (Medical MBBS and Dental - BDS) Counselling today i.e. Thursday August 29, 2024.

"First Round Allotment List (Provisional) - MP State Combined NEET UG Counselling 2024 (MBBS/BDS Course) will be published on 29.08.2024", DME Madhya Pradesh said.

Candidates who are allotted seats in the first round of Madhya Pradesh MBBS and BDS Counselling should confirm their admission from September 04 2024 till 06:00 pm.

Steps to MP NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Allotment Result

Click here to go to the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in. Click on the box marked as "Allotment List" and click on First Round Seat Allotment result. The round 1 allotment result will be available in PDF. Check your name and allotted college in NEET UG Round 1 Allotment Result 2024 list

Candidates should note that reporting at allotted Medical / Dentalcollege in person for document verification and admission should be done from August 31 to September 04 2024 (up to 06:00 pm), DME MP said.

DME MP NEET UG Round 2 Counselling

DME Madhya Pradesh will publish vacancy for 2nd round of medical and dental counselling after August 31, 2024.

Candidates who could not get admission in first round would be allowed Choice and Option filling for second round the date and schedule of which will be released in a day or two.

DME Madhya Pradesh had released the MBBS and BDS Merit List of the rgistered candidates on its official website on August 21, 2024 .

Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh had started through its official website dme.mponline.gov.in registration of students who wish to participate in MP NEET UG Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) Counselling 2024 from August 12 to 20 2024.



Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.