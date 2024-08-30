Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 First Selection List - Direct Link

Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 MBBS and BDS Selection List: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) is set to publish today i.e. Friday August 30, 2024 on its official website medical2024.mahacet.org NEET UG 2024 First Selection List of CAP Round 1 Counseliing conducted for admission in First Year Health Science Courses MBBS and BDS (Group A).
"Declaration of 1st Round Selection List for Group A - MBBS and BDS will be on Friday August 30, 2024", Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2024 says.
Candidates who are allotted seats in the CAP Round 1 of NEET UG 2024 (MBBS and BDS) Counselling in Maharashtra should confirm their admission from August 31 to September 04, 2024.
Candidates should note that Maharashtra CET Cell has confirmed the date to publish the NEET UG Selection List, also called as NEET UG First Round Seat Allotment. It is silent on time. However, it will release the admission result anytime by today evening.
Candidates should note that CAP Round 1 Selection List for MBBS and BDS will be prepared and allotment of seats will be done based on Preference Form (Option and Choice Form) submitted till 10:00 am on August 30, 2024.
Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) had published on August 26, 2024 NEET UG 2024 Provisional Merit List of candidates who have registered for Admission in First Year Health Science Courses including MBBS and BDS.
Candidates who are seeking admission in AYUSH courses, like BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, BP&O and B.Sc (Nursing), should note that their Merit List and Selection List (Allotment List) will be released separately.
The Schedule for subsequent CAP Round(s) of BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O) courses will be declared in due course, candidates should note.
