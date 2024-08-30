Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 First Selection List - Direct Link

Friday August 30, 2024 11:42 AM , ummid.com News Network

Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 MBBS and BDS Selection List: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) is set to publish today i.e. Friday August 30, 2024 on its official website medical2024.mahacet.org NEET UG 2024 First Selection List of CAP Round 1 Counseliing conducted for admission in First Year Health Science Courses MBBS and BDS (Group A).

"Declaration of 1st Round Selection List for Group A - MBBS and BDS will be on Friday August 30, 2024", Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2024 says.

Candidates who are allotted seats in the CAP Round 1 of NEET UG 2024 (MBBS and BDS) Counselling in Maharashtra should confirm their admission from August 31 to September 04, 2024.

NEET UG 2024 1st Selection List MBBS and BDS - Direct Link to Check

Click here to go to the official website: medical2024.mahacet.org . Log-in using Mobile Number or Email ID and Password.

Click on link marked as "NEET UG 2024: 1st Selection List MBBS and BDS". The Selection List (Allotment List) will open in PDF. Check your name and name of the allotted college. You can also use alternate link provided on the website.

Candidates should note that Maharashtra CET Cell has confirmed the date to publish the NEET UG Selection List, also called as NEET UG First Round Seat Allotment. It is silent on time. However, it will release the admission result anytime by today evening.

Candidates should note that CAP Round 1 Selection List for MBBS and BDS will be prepared and allotment of seats will be done based on Preference Form (Option and Choice Form) submitted till 10:00 am on August 30, 2024.

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) had published on August 26, 2024 NEET UG 2024 Provisional Merit List of candidates who have registered for Admission in First Year Health Science Courses including MBBS and BDS.

Candidates who are seeking admission in AYUSH courses, like BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, BP&O and B.Sc (Nursing), should note that their Merit List and Selection List (Allotment List) will be released separately.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 Counselling Important Dates

Release of Notification and Information Brochure: August 16, 2024

Online Registration Start Date: August 17, 2024

Last date of registration / application: August 24, 2024 up to 11:59 PM server time

Payment of Registration Fees through Online Payment Gateway: August 17 to 24, 2024 up to 11:59 PM server time

Uploading of colored scanned copy of Original Requisite Documents on portal as per the list: August 17 to 24, 2024 up to 11:59 PM server time

Publication of Provisional Merit List of registered candidates for MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O): August 26, 2024

Publication of Seat Matrix for Group A - MBBS/BDS Only: August 26, 2024

Online Filling of Preference Form Group A - MBBS/BDS Only: Aug 27 to 29, 204

Declaration of CAP Round - 1 Selection List Group A - MBBS/BDS Only: August 30, 2024

Admission confirmation date: August 31 to September 04, 2024.

The Schedule for subsequent CAP Round(s) of BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O) courses will be declared in due course, candidates should note.

