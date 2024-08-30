Rajasthan NEET UG 2024 Allotment Today- Check Here

Rajasthan NEET UG Round 1 Allotment 2024: NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board 2024 Jaipur is scheduled to release on its official website rajugneet2024.org Round 1 Seat Allotment Result today i.e. Friday August 30, 2024.
"Date to publish Round 1 Allotment List is Friday August 30, 2024", Rajasthan MBBS / BDS Counselling Schedule says.
Candidates should note that the Rajasthan medical admission authority has not mentioned any time to release the First round provisional allotment information.
It however says the list will be released anytime by today evening.
Candidates participating in Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2024 should note that Printing of allotment letter, on-line, through website can be done from August 31 to September 05, 2024.
Date of reporting cum joining by the candidates who are allotted seat in the first round of MBBS BDS counselling is also from August 31 to September 05, 2024. The reporting time is from 09:00 am to 04:00 pm.
NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board 2024 had published on its official website rajugneet2024.org NEET UG Provisional Merit List 2024 on August 24, 2024.
NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board 2024 in coordination with the Principal Govt Dental College Jaipur had started from August 19, 2024 Online Registration for NEET UG Counselling through its official website.
The provisional merit list of PwD, Defence/PM, NRI will be also published today i.e. August 24, 2024. Rajasthan Medical Counselling Board had on August 22, 2024 published the list of PwD, Defence/PM, NRI for document verification.
Following the release of the Merit List, candidates were asked to submit college options from August 24 to 27, 2024. The allotment list released today will be based on options and choices submitted by the candidates.
Candidates should note that the counselling schedule for Round 2 of Rajasthan NEET UG 2024 will be released after the completition of first round. Candidates should note that Round 2 counselling will be held in offline mode.
