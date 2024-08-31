Clear Attempt to Stifle Free Speech on Digital Platforms

The Yogi Adityanath government's new digital media policy aimed at promoting developmental and public welfare schemes in Uttar Pradesh through social media platforms is clear attempt to stifle free speech.

Saturday August 31, 2024 11:42 PM , Mohd Ziyauallah Khan

The Yogi Adityanath government has drafted a new digital media policy aimed at promoting developmental and public welfare schemes in Uttar Pradesh through social media platforms.

The policy includes provisions for legal action against “anti-national, anti-social, or derogatory remarks” posted online by users. However, experts and journalism organisations argue that the policy seems designed to reward proxy propagandists while penalising genuine journalism and legitimate criticism of the government.

Given the Yogi government’s track record of suppressing free media and targeting bold journalists, this new regulation appears to be yet another attempt to curtail freedom of speech—a common pattern in BJP-governed states. Now, let us check the elements of the New Social Media policy of the government.

Financial Incentives for Social Media Influencers

According to the draft document accessed by India Today, the state government plans to compensate social media influencers and account holders on platforms like Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube with payments of up to Rs 8 lakh per month. The amount will depend on the number of followers and subscribers these influencers have, and the nature of content they produce to promote government schemes.

Facebook and Instagram: For “videos, reels, and podcasts,” influencers can earn between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh per month, divided into four categories. For written posts, the earnings range from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per post, with a monthly cap of Rs 50,000.

YouTube: This platform offers the highest compensation. Influencers can earn Rs 1 lakh per government-provided video advertisement and Rs 2 lakh for original content on a government-assigned topic. The monthly earnings can reach up to Rs 8 lakh, depending on the category.

However, while popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee criticised the policy as a “legalised bribe” and a misuse of taxpayer money, Taneja offered a contrasting perspective.

Rathee, a prominent 29-year-old commentator, argued that the policy effectively turns public funds into rewards for influencers, rather than serving its intended purpose of promoting government schemes.

Legal Provisions and Restrictions

The policy authorises legal action against social media operators, influencers, firms, or agencies that upload “objectionable content.”

The document, signed by Principal Secretary (Information Department) Sanjay Prasad, emphasises that content should not be indecent, obscene, or anti-national. Violations will lead to legal consequences as per the rules.

It is obvious to see the people in the BJP camps impressed with the new social media policy in the said Indian state. The UP BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi has praised the policy, calling it an innovative move that will create new jobs.

He also highlighted the policy’s intent to curb the spread of rumours on social media, predicting that Uttar Pradesh’s social media policy could set a national example.

Attempt to Strengthen Godi Media Camps over Social Media

The social media policy in Uttar Pradesh aims to financially reward content creators who promote the state government’s initiatives, schemes, and achievements. However, Section 7(2) of the policy allows the Director of Information to take legal action against content creators if their content is deemed ‘anti-national,’ ‘anti-social,’ ‘damaging to the government’s image,’ or ‘created with malicious intent.’

Many experts and journalists have criticised this clause as ‘draconian,’ arguing that its broad and vague definitions could impose a chilling effect on freedom of expression. This clause grants the Uttar Pradesh government extensive powers to label any social media content, including legitimate journalism, as anti-social or anti-national at its discretion.

Thus it is fair to say that with this new law in place, the BJP is trying to create a Godi-Media camp over the social media platforms. The opposition leaders have voiced strong criticism.

Pankhuri Pathak, the social media chairperson for UP Congress, argued that the policy is designed to financially support social media influencers and companies that promote the BJP government.

Pathak further alleged that the policy seeks to suppress freedom of expression by punishing those who post content the government dislikes or deems objectionable.

Final thoughts

The new social media policy underscores the government’s effort to bolster its online presence while regulating content deemed undesirable. However, it has sparked debates about its potential impact on freedom of expression and the ambiguity surrounding what constitutes “objectionable content.”

Interestingly, the BJP, with its IT cell, has been known for orchestrating fake news on social media. Whether targeting the opposition or suppressing free speech, it has played a significant role in vilifying civil society. With such policies coming into force, it appears to be an attempt to strengthen a pro-government media presence on social platforms.

(The writer, Mohd Ziyauallah Khan, is a freelance content writer based in Nagpur. He is also an activist and social entrepreneur, co-founder of the group TruthScape, a team of digital activists fighting disinformation on social media.)

