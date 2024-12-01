Israel faces brain drain as country’s tech talent flees over security concerns

Sunday December 1, 2024 8:25 PM , ummid.com News Network

Tel Aviv: The far right Zionist regime in Israel might be celebrating the “ genocide ” of Palestinians, but what it is failing to hide is the looming brain drain as hundreds are fleeing the country over security concerns.

The Israeli Occupation Forces are currently in midst of brutal war in Gaza and Lebanon, killing hundreds of thousands civilians without achieving any of its stated military targets.

The 14-month-long war has already hit a big blow to the Israeli economy that could be revived later on with the help of the U.S. and its allies.

But what is billed as possibly the irreversible process is the fleeing of hundreds of tech experts and highly skilled Israelis from the country once known as “the startup nation” and pushing the country towards an imminent “brain drain”.

"Massive exodus of talent from Israel"

According to the official statistics, the number of Israelis permanently leaving the country surged by a dramatic 285% following the Operation Al Aqsa Storm launched on Oct 7, 2023.

Interestingly, the migration of skilled Israeli from the country - particularly in the technology and medical fields from major companies such as Google and Microsoft, was on the rise even before the attacks, with departures up 51% in the preceding months, fuelled by protests against the government’s proposed judicial changes.

While this initial spike has leveled off, a substantial outflow continues jumping to a whopping 285%, reflecting ongoing anxieties about safety, governance, and social unity following the Oct 7 attack.

Israel’s tech sector - considered a global powerhouse and home to major players like Google, Microsoft and Intel, is feeling the impact of the ongoing exodus of tech talent.

Moreover, the exodus poses a serious threat of brain drain for Israel, potentially impacting its tax base as high-earning tech professionals seek opportunities elsewhere.

And, the long-term consequences for the already battered Israeli economy could be substantial.

