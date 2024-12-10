Watch: Diljit Dosanjh recites Rahat Indori to school Hindutva hate mongers

Popular Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh Sunday dedicated his Indore concert to Rahat Indori and recited the renowned Urdu poet’s famous couplets “kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai” to school Hindutva hate mongers.

Diljit Dosanjh had scheduled his much awaited Dil-Luminati concert tour in Indore Sunday December 08, 2024.

The right wing Bajrang Dal and other Hindutva groups however protested against Dosanjh and demanded cancellation of his concert.

Bajrang Dal leaders, while asking the Police to cancel the popular Punjabi singer’s music program called him “anti-national” and a “supporter of Khalistan”, and also accused him of promoting “meat” and “liquor”.

The concert however went ahead as per the announced schedule. And, when Diljit Dosanjh appeared on the stage he dedicated the concert to Rahat Indori - the well-known Urdu poet and the admired son of Indore.

Rahat Indori died in August 2020 due to Covid-19 but his poetry still lives on.

“Agar khilaaf hain hone do, Jaan thodi hai/Ye sab dhua hai asmaan thodi hai/Sabhi ka khoon hai shaamil yahan ki mitti mein/Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai”.

(If they oppose, let them, it’s not life at stake. This is just smoke, not the sky at stake. This land has seen sacrifices from everyone. India is not anyone’s property).

Donanjh recited to wild applause.

Dosanjh did not stop here. Minutes later he recited another one of Indori’s ghazal:

“Mere hujre mein nahin aur kahi par rakh do/aasmaan laaye ho le aao zameen par rakh do/ab kahaan dhoondne jaaoge hamaare qaatil aap to qatal ka ilzaam humeen par rakh do”.

(Not in my hut, keep it somewhere else. You have brought heaven, bring it and keep it on the earth. Janab, where will you now go to find out my killer. You should blame us for the murder’. So, to all media people, blame me as much as you can I have no fear of being defamed).

The music concert ended a House Full, and the tickets were sold in black.

A day later, Dosanjh wrote, with smileys, on a video post of the rendition on Instagram: “Love You Indore.. Baut Pyar.. Kal Ka Concert Rahat Indori Sahab Ke Naam Raha.. DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24.”

