Xiaomi YU7 Electric SUV Ready to Hit Road – Check Launch Date

Buoyed by the success of SU7 Sedan, Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is all set to launch its second electric car “YU7 SUV” in months from now

Xiaomi had launched its first electric car SU7 - C Class luxury technology sedan, in April this year, and by November, it had already reached 100,000 units - surpassing its original annual target.



After the overwhelming success of SU7, Xiaomi now plans to roll-out YU7 SUV - touted as a rival to Elon Musk's Tesla Model Y in 2025.

While the exact date to launch Xiaomi YU7 is not yet confirmed by the Chinese tech giant, reports suggest the company's second electric car will be available for sale in July 2025.

Xiaomi said YU7 is legally ready for market entry, but it needs at least six more months to start sales.

Meanwhile, the company has applied for the sales license to test the car without heavy camouflage. The car hence could be available for customers in China by June next year.

Xiaomi YU7 Features and Dimensions

The Xiaomi YU7 is an all-electric crossover with dimensions of 4999/1996/1600 mm and a wheelbase of 3000 mm.

The five-seater Xiaomi YU7 weighing 2,405 kg can run with a maximum speed of 253 km/h.

The top-trim Xiaomi YU7 packs dual-motor 4WD with a combined power of 681 hp.

A ternary NMC battery from CATL powers electric motors. However, its capacity has yet to be revealed.

The likely price of Xiaomi YU7 could be between 250,000 and 350,000 yuan (USD 34k and 48k) which is notch closer to Tesla Model Y SUV which is selling at a starting price of 249,900 yuan (34k USD) in China.

Industry insiders said Xiaomi has planned to focus on domestic market as of now. Hence, despite showcasing SU7 sedan in India, it is unclear if Xiaomi will launch YU7 or other electric vehicles (EV) in the Indian market any time soon.

Founded in 2010, Xiaomi is originally a smartphone maker. It however expanded to automobile by launching electric vehicle in April 2024.

It appears that the Chinese smartphone makers are in race to challenge the American automobile giants as Huawei – another smartphone giant, had in November this year joined hands with JAC Group to launch Maextro S800 luxury sedan that aims to take on car titans Rolls-Royce, Mercedes-Maybach and Bentley.

