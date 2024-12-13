17 EdTech firms from India named to 2025 GSV 150

GSV 150 - the prestigious annual list recognizes the top 150 private companies transforming digital learning and workforce skills

Friday December 13, 2024 0:47 AM , ummid.com News Network

In a remarkable performance in digital learning, as many as 17 EdTech companies from India have been named to the highly-anticipated 2025 edition of the GSV 150.

"To select the GSV 150, GSV evaluated 2,500+ global VC- and PE-backed companies using a proprietary rubric of revenue scale, revenue growth, user reach, geographic diversification, and margins profile", the global platform said.

2025 GSV 150

A total of 5 EdTech firms from China, 02 from Korea and 01 from Singapore have been named in 2025 GSV 150.

The only online learning platform named in the list from MENA region is Abwaab - a K-12 company, from Jordan.

The 2025 GSV 150 is however dominated by the United States from where a total of 89 EdTech companies have been named in the list.

Indian EdTech Firms in 2025 GSV 150

The 17 Indian EdTech firms in the list are (in alphabetical order):

Apna (workforce learning), BrightChamps (K-12), Class Plus (K-12), Emeritus (K-12 and workforce learning), Interview Kickstart (workforce learning), LEAD (K-12), Leap Finance (Higher Education), Miko (K-12), Physics Wallah (K-12 and workforce learning), Quizizz (K-12), Scaler (Higher Education), Skill-Lync (workforce learning), Toddle (K-12), Unacademy (K-12), UNext (Higher Education), upGrad (Higher Education, workforce learning) and Vani Coach (workforce learning).

Giving an overview of the 2025 list, GSV 150 said, By sector, 48% of the 2025 GSV 150 are K-12 companies, followed by 46% workforce learning, 31% higher education, 12% adult consumer learning, and 4% early childhood.

It further said that a quarter of the companies stretch across multiple "PreK to Gray” sectors.

Annual Revenue

Most of the 2025 GSV 150 are based in North America (58% in the US and 4% in Canada), with significant representation from India (11%) and Europe (15%), as well.

"Notably, after two years’ absence, a number of Chinese EdTech companies are back on the list", it said.

Regarding the revenue, the GSV 150 said, "With generative AI embedded in virtually every offering of the 2025 cohort and a meaningful shift toward profitability throughout, this year’s GSV 150 underscore the extraordinary educational and economic impact possible with Learning at the Speed of Light - over $25 billion in annual revenue and a global reach of over 3 billion learners, collectively."

