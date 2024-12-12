OpenAI Canvas made generally available

Microsoft funded OpenAI Wednesday December 11, 2024 made generally available Canvas - a new interface for working with ChatGPT on writing and coding projects that go beyond simple chat

San Francisco: Microsoft funded OpenAI Wednesday December 11, 2024 made generally available Canvas - a new interface for working with ChatGPT on writing and coding projects that go beyond simple chat.

OpenAI introduced Canvas in preview mode in October 2024. The AI disruptor made generally available “OpenAI Canvas” on the 4th day of its “12 Days of OpenAI” announcements.

Taking to social media platform X, CEO Sam Altman on December 04, 2024 announced that the company would be “doing 12 days of OpenAI. Each weekday, and have a livestream with a launch or demo, some big ones and some stocking stuffers.”

"The company will livestream about new products every morning for 12 business days in a row during December", Altman said.

“OpenAI Canvas”

"We’re introducing canvas, a new interface for working with ChatGPT on writing and coding projects that go beyond simple chat. Canvas opens in a separate window, allowing you and ChatGPT to collaborate on a project. This early beta introduces a new way of working together—not just through conversation, but by creating and refining ideas side by side", OpenAI said while introducing the new AI tool.

"Canvas was built with GPT-4o and can be manually selected in the model picker while in beta. Starting today we’re rolling out canvas to ChatGPT Plus and Team users globally. Enterprise and Edu users will get access next week. We also plan to make canvas available to all ChatGPT Free users when it’s out of beta", the company said while introducing the new tool in October this year.

Key Features

Canvas provides an intuitive platform for co-writing and co-coding, offering real-time editing capabilities.

Instead of manually copying and adjusting static responses elsewhere, users can now directly highlight and refine text or code within the Canvas interface using ChatGPT. For example, users can comment on specific sections of the AI’s output, requesting precise changes or offering prompts for further edits.

If users input pre-written text, Canvas responds with tools like “Get Advice” or “Help Me Write,” letting for tailored suggestions without overwriting the original content.

For those who prefer input without major changes, the AI can offer comments and ideas instead of full rewrites, ensuring users maintain control over their work.

Canvas also caters to programmers, offering debugging, improvement suggestions, and functionality as a code editor. The feature now supports Python translation and includes a “Run” button to execute code directly within the interface. Any errors in the code are highlighted, with the AI providing solutions or fixes upon request.

