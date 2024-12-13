WBJEE 2025 date officially confirmed

Friday December 13, 2024 11:08 PM , ummid.com News Network

WBJEE 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has officially confirmed the date of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2025 or WBJEE 2025.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination is conducted every year for the students who want admission in engineering, technology, pharmacy, and architecture courses in different universities and colleges of West Bengal.

The important entrance exam in 2025 will be held on April 27, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board said.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board further said it will release soon the detailed notification and registration schedule.

"Date of examination: 27th April 2025 (Sunday). Online Registration for WBJEE-2025: will be announced later", West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board said in a message posted on the official website.

WBJEE 2024 Result and Toppers

The OMR based Common Entrance Examination, WBJEE 2024, was held on April 28, 2024.

The WBJEE 2024 result was announced on June 06, 2024. Kingshuk Patra (Rank 1) of Bankura Zilla School, Subhradeep Paul (Rank 2) of Kalyani University Experimental High School and Bibaswan Biswas (Rank 3) of Bishop Morrow School in Krishnagar, Nadia respectively bagged the top 3 ranks in 2024.

WBJEE counselling starts after the announcement of the result.

Students who wish to appear for WBJEE 2025 can visit the website wbjeeb.nic.in for told Question Papers.

