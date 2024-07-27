You, your govt are barbaric, India's Priyanka rips into Netanyahu

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Friday condemned Benjamin Netanyahu and his far right Zionist government in Israel over the genocidal war in Gaza that has killed or injured over a lakh Palestinians since Oct 7.

Saturday July 27, 2024 10:02 AM , ummid.com News Network

Slamming Netanyahu’s speech delivered in the U.S. Congress, Priyanka Gandhi without mincing words countered the claims and statements saying it was Netanyahu and his government who have actually crossed all the limits of barbarism.

“He (Netanyahu) calls it “a clash between barbarism and civilization.” He is absolutely correct, except that it is him and his government that are barbaric and their barbarism is being given the unstinted support of most of the western world.

Slamming the U.S. government and the standing ovation given to Netanyahu during his speech Priyanka said it was a shame to watch such a scene.

“Their actions are unacceptable in a world that professes civility and morality. Instead we are subjected to the image of the Israeli Prime Minister being given a standing ovation in the US Congress”, she wrote on social media platform X. “It is truly a shame to watch”, she wrote.

In the wake of huge protests by civilians and rights activists protesting against the Israeli war on Palestinians, Priyanka said it is the duty of every government to call for immediate end to this barbarism.

“It is no longer enough to speak up for the civilians, mothers, fathers, doctors, nurses, aid workers, journalists, teachers, writers, poets, senior citizens and the thousands of innocent children who are being wiped out day after day by the horrific genocide taking place in Gaza.

“It is the moral responsibility of every right thinking individual including all those Israeli citizens who do not believe in hatred and violence, and every government in the world to condemn the Israeli government’s genocidal actions and force them to stop”, she said.

Netanyahu addressed the U.S. Congress Wednesday even as hundreds Americans and pro-Palestine activists were protesting at Capitol Hill.

His address was also boycotted by top lawmakers. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who is all set to be Democratic nominee for2024 Presidential elections, also skipped Netanyahu’s address. After the meeting with Netanyahu later on she also called on to end the killings of innocents in Gaza.

“I will not remain silent”, she told reporters after Netanyahu called on her.

Netanyahu is in the U.S. for few more days and everywhere he is facing protests. Protesters earlier called him “ butcher of Gaza ” and “war criminal”.

There were also the demands calling for his arrest in the wake of the arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

