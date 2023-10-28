‘Shocked, Ashamed’: Priyanka Gandhi as Modi govt abstains in UN on Gaza ceasefire resolution

[More than 8,000 people have been killed in Israel, Gaza and West Bank since October 07, 2023 when Palestinian resistance group launched what it called “Operation al Aqsa Flood” in Israel.]
New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Saturday said she was shocked and ashamed by the Narendra Modi government’s decision to abstain from voting on the United Nations resolution that called for “humanitarian truce” in Gaza Strip.
Quoting Father of The Nation Mahatma Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi said Modi government's stand at UN betrays India’s foundation which is based on “the principles of non-violence and truth”.
“I am shocked and ashamed that our country has abstained from voting for a ceasefire in Gaza”, the senior Congress leader wrote on social media platform X, originally launched as Twitter.
“Our country was founded on the principles of non-violence and truth, principles for which our freedom fighters laid down their lives, these principles form the basis of the constitution that defines our nationhood”, she wrote quoting Mahatma Gandhi’s famous quote “An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind.”
“They represent the moral courage of India that guided its actions as a member of the international community”, she added.
The senior Congress leader also said that the Narendra Modi government’s stand at the UN General Assembly goes against “everything India stood for in its entire history as nation”.
“To refuse to take a stand and watch in silence as every law of humanity is pulverised, food, water, medical supplies, communication and power is cut off to millions of people and thousands of men, women and children in Palestine are being annihilated goes against everything our country has stood for throughout its life as a nation”, she wrote.
India abstains from voting on the UN resolution on the Palestinian issue because it did not mention Hamas. However, the member states who supported the motion said the resolution did not mention Israel either because “they did not want to politicize a humanitarian issue”.
Earlier in the day Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra strongman and former Defense Minister, said Narendra Modi is “confused over the Palestinian issue”. Sharad Pawar said he had "never seen such confusion" in previous governments.
“That throughout the country's history, India's policy has always been to support Palestine and not Israel”, Pawar said.
Sharad Pawar also said thousands of people are dying in Palestine and India has never supported the Israeli cause.
"There is a clear confusion in the present government," Pawar said.
Israel meanwhile said its ground troops are fighting inside Gaza as it subjected the besieged territory to the heaviest bombardment since the war began even as the United Nations called for “humanitarian ceasefire” in the region.
The entire communication system of the Gaza Strip has been destroyed, allowing only speculation currently about the sheer amount of damage that has been caused by the bombardment of the northern part of the Strip and Gaza City, according to Al Jazeera.
International media and aid agencies say they lost contact with staff in Gaza amid a near-total communications blackout.
Prime Minister Modi was among the first world leaders to condemn the Hamas attack in just few hours. PM Modi’s condemnation was seen as open support for Israel – a policy shift.
The government however few days later through a spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs reiterated its Palestine policy and expressed its solidarity.
In another gesture, PM Modi spoke to Palestinian President Abbas and also sent aid for the besieged Palestinians in Gaza.
The Modi government however took another turn Friday when it abstained from voting on the UN resolution calling for humanitarian truce in Gaza.
This is not the first time Sharad Pawar has found faults in Modi government’s Palestine policy. He had on October 15, 2023 reminded the government about the consistent support extended to the Palestinians by all the previous governments, including the one led by BJP leader Atal Bihar Vjapayee.
