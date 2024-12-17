GUJCET 2025 Registration Starts, Last Date to Apply Dec 31



Candidates appearing for GUJCET 2025 should note that the GSEB has tentatively fixed the entrance exam date as March 23, 2025

GUJCET 2025 Registration: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has started receiving Online Applications for GUJCET 2025 through its official website gujcet.gseb.org from today i.e. Tuesday December 17, 2025.

Candidates who wish to appear for GUJCET 2025 should note that the last date of application has been fixed as December 31, 2024.

GUJCET Registration steps

There are four steps for filling registration form for GUJCET 2025.

Registration Login Payment Process of Filling the Application Form

Go to the official website: gujcet.gseb.org. Click on Registration. Fill all the details in the Online Form and click on register. Pay the fees in Online Mode to complete the registration.

“GUJCET 2025 Examination fee for Rs. 350/- can be paid ONLINE through SBI ePay System using Credit Card, Debit Card or Net Banking”, GSEB said.

“Fee can also be paid using ONLINE SBIePay “SBI Branch Payment” Option in any SBI Branchof the Country. To pay in SBI Branch, Log in to gujcet.gseb.org and in payment option of SBIePay, select SBI Branch payment option and take print out of payment slip”, it said.

“Option for filling form will be shown only after successful payment. In case of failed payment status, application cannot be filled”, GSEB said.

Candidates appearing for GUJCET 2025 should note that the GSEB has tentatively fixed the entrance exam date as March 23, 2025.

The complete schedule of the entrance exam, which includes release of admit card, answer keys, question paper and OMR sheets will be released later, the GSEB said.

GUJCET - Gujarat CET, is held every year for admission in engineering degree, and degree and diploma in pharmacy courses.

GUJCET is normally held after the 12th board. Last year, GUJCET 2024 was held on March 31, 2024 whereas the result was declared on May 09, 2024.

