CTET July 2024 Answer Key: When, Where and How to Download

The CBSE conducted the Central Teacher Eligibility Test CTET 2024 on Sunday July 07, 2024

Friday July 19, 2024 8:30 PM , ummid.com News Network

CBSE CTET 2024 Answer Key Release Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release soon on the CTET official website ctet.nic.in in the coming weeks the official Answer Keys of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2024) held in July 2024.

"The OMR answer sheet and the Answer Keys of CTET examination will be displayed on official website of CTET for which a public notice will be issued on the website", the CBSE said.

The CBSE has not confirmed any date and time to release CTET Answer Keys. However, citing the board sources, various media outlets are reporting that CTET 2024 Answer Keys will be released most likely by July 25, 2024.

The CBSE had conducted CTET 2024 on Sunday July 07, 2024. The CTET 2024 Admit Card was released two days before the exams.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had started on March 07, 2024 thorugh its official website ctet.nic.in online registration of the candidates who wish to appear for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET).

How to download CTET 2024 Answer Key

Click here to go to the CTET official wesbite: ctet.nic.in. Click on the link marked with "CTET July 2024 Provisional Answer Key" on top of the home page. Download your CTET Answer Key and take a printout if needed.

CTET Answer Key Challenge

Candidates should note that the CBSE will first publish Provisional Answer Key. Upon release of Provisional Answer Key, candidates will be given a chance to raise objections if any.

"The Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days to provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the answer(s) with a non-refundable prescribed fee of Rs.1000/- per question as processing charges, in case they are not satisfied with any of the answer(s)", the CBSE CTET notification said.

After analysing the objections raised, the CBSE will then release on the CTET official website CTET Final Answer Key.

CTET 2024 Result Date

The CBSE will release CTET 2024 Result based on the CTET Final Answer Keys.

Along with Answer Keys, the CBSE will also release OMR Sheet with recorded responses and Question Papers.

As per the CBSE Notification for the teachers exams, CTET result will be declared by the end of August, 2024 (Tentatively).

"The result will be declared according to the final answer keys. In case challenge on answer key(s) is accepted by the subject expert(s), the amount will be refunded to concerned candidate after declaration of result", the CBSE said.

After declaration of result, the candidates may seek photocopy of their OMR answer sheet of CTET along with calculation sheet by paying fee of Rs.500/- per OMR.

[Image: AI generated imaged used for representation.]





