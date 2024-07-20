Impact of Puja Khedkar Case on UPSC Civil Services Recruitment

The entire system, not just Pooja Khedkar, is on trial. The true assessment of the strength of a system lies not in whether it can be hacked, but in how swiftly and effectively it responds and repairs itself in the face of such challenges

Saturday July 20, 2024 11:34 PM , Mohd Ziyauallah Khan

Until recently, I had never doubted the sanctity of the UPSC exam. Having heard a lot about the IAS examination being among the toughest in the world and interacting with dozens, if not hundreds, of officers over the years, the recent case of IAS probationer Pooja Khedkar has brought both shock and disgrace to the civil services community.

The arrogance of a probationary IAS officer demanding unreasonable things despite being on the wrong side once again demands a critical examination of this system, which seems to be flawed like other systems such as NEET and other exams with alleged flaws and corruption.

Allegations and Departmental Enquiry

Pooja Khedkar’s conduct, as reported in the media and observed unofficially, seems quite unbecoming of an officer and, at the very least, calls for a departmental enquiry. If proven, these allegations amount to the violation of various norms of the Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964.

The decision to initiate disciplinary action , depending on the outcome of the enquiry report, falls on the cadre-controlling authority, which in the case of the IAS, is the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT).

However, as her case surfaced, other cases also caught attention where influential people were seen taking under-the-table favours to become qualified IAS officers. The latest was the daughter of a very powerful man in Indian democracy — the Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla, who was a flop model in the showbiz industry and quickly cracked the IAS exam to become an officer in the Indian Administrative Services. This brings us to ask, is this the tip of the iceberg as far as flaws or corruption in conducting the IAS exams are concerned? This issue demands a strict probe, which I doubt anyone in the current government has the guts to do.

Larger Implications

But that’s ranked lower on my list of worries. The larger issue is about the allegations of procuring fake disability and OBC (non-creamy layer) certificates, and how this appears to have bypassed the filter of the UPSC.

Herein lies the larger impact of the Pooja Khedkar case. On one hand, it has the power to erode our trust in one of the country’s most revered institutions. This is disastrous because the UPSC is seen by many as a beacon of merit where nepotism does not work, an island of excellence, and an unyielding filter that weeds out the rest, choosing only the best to govern the country.

On the other hand, it seems to confirm various beliefs about the workings of the government machinery, which the public psyche suspects — a rampant misuse of power, corruption, and the hackability of the system by the rich and powerful. For many, psychologically speaking, this is a confirmation of the worst fear: in India, you can get away with anything if you have the right contacts.

Impact on Reserved Categories

According to a 2021 study, approximately 50 percent of the candidates who cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination belong to the reserved categories. For many in the “non-creamy” layer of society, the UPSC exam is seen as the only way to climb up to the “creamy layer” — with hard work. If this hope shatters, the morale of the youth of our country will collapse, and that must never happen. This examination is more than a career pathway; it is a symbol of hope and fairness. Undermining its integrity threatens not only individual dreams but the foundational belief in meritocracy that the nation holds dear.

However, amidst all this flaws, there arises a broader perspective. Regardless of how things look overall, they are not as bad as we might think. It is important to remember that these cases are exceptions to the norm. Most civil servants recruited by the UPSC are deserving people of exceptional caliber. To think that Pooja Khedkar’s case is representative of our country’s overall machinery would be an error of overgeneralization.

The System on Trial

The entire system, not just Pooja Khedkar, is on trial. The true assessment of the strength of a system lies not in whether it can be hacked, but in how swiftly and effectively it responds and repairs itself in the face of such challenges. It is crucial to recognize that the integrity of the UPSC examination and the broader civil services framework must be upheld to maintain public trust and morale.

These incidents, while alarming, should serve as catalysts for strengthening the system rather than disillusioning the youth. One can only hope that the authorities will act decisively, ensuring that meritocracy prevails and the faith in these revered institutions remains intact.

[The writer, Mohd Ziyauallah Khan is a freelance content writer based in Nagpur. He is also an activist and social entrepreneur, co-founder of the group TruthScape, a team of digital activists fighting disinformation on social media.]





