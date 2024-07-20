UGEAC 2024 Choice Filling Starts Today, Last Date July 26

UGEAC 2024 Choice Filling: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has started on its official website bcece.admissions.nic.in from today Online Registration and Choice Filling for Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling [UGEAC] 2024.
Candidates should note that UGEAC Choice Filling started from today i.e. July 20, 2024. The last date of registration and choice filling is July 26, 2024.
Candidates should note that last date of Choice Filling for Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling [UGEAC] 2024 on the website is July 26, 2024.
Candidates participating in UGEAC 2024 Counselling should also note that Round 1 Seat Allotment will be released on July 31, 2024.
The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) had on June 25, 2024 UGEAC 2024 Rank Card and Merit List.
The Bihar Englineering Counselling Board had had earlier also released Seat Matrix for UGEAC 2024.
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is constituted under Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Act, 1995.
Apart from Bihar NEET Medical and Engineering Counselling, it conducts competitive examinations every year for admissions in various professional courses of Medical, Engineering and Agricultural streams in the Institutions of the state of Bihar.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.