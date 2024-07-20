UGEAC 2024 Choice Filling Starts Today, Last Date July 26

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has started on its official website bcece.admissions.nic.in from today Online Registration and Choice Filling for Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling [UGEAC] 2024.

Candidates should note that UGEAC Choice Filling started from today i.e. July 20, 2024. The last date of registration and choice filling is July 26, 2024.

UGEAC 2024 Registration/Choice Filling

Click here to go to official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in . Click on "Registration and Choice Filling for UGEAC 2024". Log-in using UGEAC ID and Password or JEE Main Application No. Enter your date of birth and Security Code. Click on SUbmit Button to complete Choice Filling.

Candidates participating in UGEAC 2024 Counselling should also note that Round 1 Seat Allotment will be released on July 31, 2024.

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) had on June 25, 2024 UGEAC 2024 Rank Card and Merit List .

The Bihar Englineering Counselling Board had had earlier also released Seat Matrix for UGEAC 2024.

BCECE UGEAC 2024 Counselling - Important Dates

Publication of UGEAC Merit List on Board's Web: June 25, 2024

Starting date of UGEAC Online Registration and Choice filling for Seat Allotment: July 20, 2024

Last date of Online Registration, Choice filling for Seat Allotment and locking: July 26, 2024

1st Round Provisional Seat Allotment result publication date: July 31, 2024

Downloading of Allotment order / Booking of Slots for Document Verification andChoice Upgradation (1st Round): July 31 to August 04, 2024

Documents Verification and Admission (1st Round): August 01 to 04, 2024

2nd Round Provisional Seat Allotment result publication date: August 09, 2024

Downloading of Allotment order / Booking of Slots for Document Verification and Choice Upgradation (2nd Round) : August 09 to 12, 2024

Documents Verification and Admission (2nd Round): August 10 to 12, 2024

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is constituted under Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Act, 1995.

Apart from Bihar NEET Medical and Engineering Counselling, it conducts competitive examinations every year for admissions in various professional courses of Medical, Engineering and Agricultural streams in the Institutions of the state of Bihar.





