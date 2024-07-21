UPSC Chairman Manoj Soni resigns in sudden move

Sunday July 21, 2024 9:52 AM , ummid.com News Network

New Delhi: Manoj Soni, Chairman of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), has resigned from his post about five years before his tenure was supposed to end.

The sudden move comes at a time when the UPSC is in the midst of the crisis surrounding the Puja Khedkar case.

Puja Khedkar , a Probationary IAS Officer, has been accused of faking her identity and using fake documents to avail benefits reserved for medically unfit and candidates from lower castes.

Manoj Soni’s resigned as Chairman a day after the UPSC confirmed Puja Khedkar faked her identity . In a showcause notice issued Friday, the UPSC also said it had filed a police case against Khedkar and initiated action for the cancellation of her selection for the Civil Services.

Official sources said Soni has resigned as Chairman citing personal reasons. The officials further said that Soni’s resignation is yet to be accepted.

“RSS Man”

A member of the UPSC since June 2017, Manoj Soni was appointed as chairman on April 18, 2022.

Before joining UPSC, Manoj Soni was the vice-chancellor of the Maharaja Sayajirao University in Gujarat's Vadodara.

There are allegations from different quarters that Soni has close ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), while the UPSC should be a neutral body.

Criticising the government’s move to appoint Soni as UPSC Chairman, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called him a “RSS Pracharak”.

"Union Pracharak Sangh Commission. India's Constitution is being demolished, one Institution at a time," Rahul Gandhi said in his tweet .





