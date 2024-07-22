MPPSC Prelims Result 2024 Declared, Check Here

The Madhya Pradesh State Prelims Exam 2024 was held on Sunday June 23, 2024 at 52 district headquarters of the state.

Monday July 22, 2024 5:37 PM , ummid.com News Network

MPPSC Prelims Result 2024: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPSSC) declared Monday the MPPSC State Service Prelims Result 2024 (State Service Preliminary Exam 2024) on its official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The MPPSC State Service Prelims Result is live on the website mppsc.mp.gov.in that candidates can check and download now using the steps given below.

Steps to check MPPSC Prelims Result

Click here to go to the official website: mppsc.mp.gov.in . Click on the "View All" link under the "What's New" section of the home page. Click on the link marked as "Written Exam Result - State Service Preliminary Exam 2024 date 20/07/2024" on the home page. Result will be displayed in PDF. Download the PDF and take a printout.

A separate link has been given on the website to check "Written Exam Result - State Forest Service Preliminary Exam 2024 dated 20/07/2024".

The commission has also provide two links to check cut off the written exams.

MPPSC Prelims Exam Pattern

The exam was conducted in two sessions. First question paper "General Studies" was conducted from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon and second paper "General Aptitude Test" was held from 02:15 pm to 04:15 pm.

More than a lakh students from different districts of Madhya Pradesh had appeared for the two prelim exams.

The provisionally qualified candidates selected in the Preliminary examination (Written examination) will be eligible for the next stages of the examination - MPPSC Main Examination and Personal Interview.





