KCET 2024: Round 1 Option Entry Starts, Direct Link

Candidates are advised to refer the KCET 2024 Seat Matrix published on the official website before proceeding for option and choice filling

Thursday July 25, 2024 1:46 AM , ummid.com News Network

Karnataka UGCET 2024 Counselling: Candidates seeking admission in Engineering, Medical, Architecture and other professional courses through Karnataka UGCET 2024 should submit their course and college preferences using Option Entry link on the official website kea.kar.nic.in.

Candidates should note that the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has made on its website active the link for UGCET 2024 option entry.

As per the counselling schedule released by the KEA, candidates are given 7 days time to submit options.

The candidates who have verified their documents and have also downloaded verification slip can proceed for option, choice and preference filling.

Candidates should note that seat allotment will be done based on the options submitted by the candidates.

Steps for KCET Option Entry

Click here to go to the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in . Click on the link marked as "UGCET - 2024 First Round Option Entry Link 22/07/2024" under the Latest Announcements area of the home page. Enter CET Number and Type the Captcha text as shown in the box. Click on Submit and complete the Option Entry.

Candidates should note that h/she will be allowed the Option Entry only if his/her name is appeared in the Eligible Candidates list.

Before proceeding for option entry candidates are required to download verification slip. If they have not yet, they can download KCET verification slip by following the steps and link given here .

KCET 2024 Seat Matrix

Candidates are also advised to refer the KCET 2024 Seat Matrix published on the official website before proceeding for option and choice filling.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had conducted document verification rank-wise from June 25 to 29, 2024.

After document verification, the KEA had given candidates the last chance to make correction , if any, in their applications from July 04 to 06, 2024.

KCET 2024 Counselling Schedule

A detailed counselling schedule, along with the last date of option entry, will be notified soon.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had conducted UGCET 2024 on April 18 and 19, 2024. The Kannada Language Test was held on April 20, 2024. The UGCET 2024 Karnataka result was announced on June 01, 2024 .

The KEA had earlier invited separate application for medical, dental, ayurveda, unani and homoeopathy courses as part of UGNEET 2024 counselling in Karnataka.

The KEA also published on its website provisional eligibility list for NEET UG 2024 counselling.

[The featured image used here is AI generated.]







Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.