MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024 Schedule Likely Today

Wednesday July 24, 2024 10:51 AM , ummid.com News Network

NEET UG 2024 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is most likely to publish on its official website mcc.nic.in NEET UG 2024 Counselling Schedule and simultaneously start online registration for admission in MBBS, BDS and other medical courses.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts nationwide medical admission counselling for 15% quota of the total seats. For the remaining 85% seats, admission counselling is done by respective states.

The NEET UG 2024 exam was held on May 05, 2024 and the result and NEET score of the candidates were published on June 04, 2024 .

NEET UG counselling by the Medical Counselling Committee and respective authorities in different states is done based on NEET UG score soon after the result declaration. This year however the medical admission counselling is delayed because of the controversies surrounding the medical entrance exam and the pending court orders.

As the Supreme Court of India has rejected all demands of NEET re-exam and has also declined to put any stay on counselling, candidates should now get ready for the admission counselling.

MCC NEET UG Counselling

The counselling for admission in undergraduate courses MBBS, BUMS, BHMS, Paramedical and other medical courses is done nation-wide and by different states.

The NEET UG 2024 Counselling nationwide is done for 15% quota by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) headquartered in New Delhi.

The MCC publishes the NEET UG Counselling Schedule on its website “mcc.nic.in” after the results are announced. The medical counselling by MCC is conducted round-wise.

The MCC is most likely to publish the round wise counselling schedule today. It is also expected to simultaneously start the registration for candidates who wish to participate in the counselling.

NEET UG Counselling by States

Various states in India that conduct medical counselling for the 85% of the state quota seats normally start admission counselling simultaneously with the Medical Counselling Committee. They however release counselling schedule after the MCC NEET counselling schedule is out. Accordingly, candidates who wish to participate in NEET UG state counselling should look for the schedule soon after the MCC publishes the one.

Candidates should note that NEET UG counselling in Maharashtra is done by Maharashtra CET Cell, by Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) in Gujarat and by Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) in Uttar Pradesh.

Likewise, the MBBS, BDS, Pharmacy admission counselling is done by Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) in Kerala, by Department of Medical Education (DME) in Madhya Pradesh, by Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) in Bihar.

In Tamil Nadu, the medical counselling is done by Tamil Nadu Medical Selection Committee, by Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) in Karnataka, NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission and Counseling Board in Rajasthan and other concerned government bodies in other states.

These government bodies in various states start NEET UG medical counselling along with the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). But, they publish schedule of the counselling rounds after the MCC NEET UG counselling schedule is published.

The MCC and medical counselling bodies in various states have dedicated websites for MBBS, BDS, BHMS and BUMS counselling along with paramedical and other candidates.

Candidates are required to keep visiting the official websites for the authentic updates on NEET UG 2024 Admission Counselling.

Candidates are required to also upload important documents while doing registration for medical admission counselling. They are hence advised to keep all the document ready before proceeding to register for online counselling.

