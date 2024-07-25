Microsoft rolls-out 'Bing Generative Search' - What's new

Information Technology giant Microsoft Wednesday integrated its Bing search with a new and Generative AI powered tool billed as 'Bing Generative Search'

Thursday July 25, 2024 9:11 PM , ummid.com News Network

San Francisco: Information Technology giant Microsoft Wednesday integrated its Bing search with a new and Generative AI powered tool billed as 'Bing Generative Search'.

Bing Generative Search combines the power of Generative AI and Large Language Models (LLMs) with the search results page, to create a bespoke and dynamic response to a user’s query.

“This new experience combines the foundation of Bing’s search results with the power of large and small language models (LLMs and SLMs).” “It understands the search query, reviews millions of sources of information, dynamically matches content, and generates search results in a new AI-generated layout to fulfill the intent of the user’s query more effectively”, Microsoft said.

The integration of Bing Generative Search is the latest major boost after the introduction of LLM-powered chat answers on Bing in February of last year .

The AI-powered Bing search engine has surpassed 100 million daily active users ina a month after the launch, Microsoft said .

About Bing Generative Search

A look at the Bing search result page shows the new tool inside a grey box at the top. It is similar to Google's "AI Overviews" publicly released in the United States May this year.

But, unlike Google’s AI Overviews, which displays traditional search queries below the AI-generated summary, Bing will show normal search results in the right half of the screen.

Giving more details about the latest addition on Bing, Microsoft the AI can contextually understands the search query, and then processes millions of sources of information to match the right content.

After that, it uses the data to generate relevant search results, visible alongside traditional search results.



The feature is not generally available. Microsoft said it is slowly rolling out the new feature and it will make it available for all users after thorough testing based on the users' feedback.

