Schools shut in Pune, Mumbai on red alert as heavy rains lash Maharashtra

Local administration announced a day’s off, holiday, in schools and colleges in Pune on Friday July 26, 2024 whereas Mumbai is put on red alert as heavy rains disrupted normal life in various parts of Maharashtra

Friday July 26, 2024 0:27 AM , ummid.com News Network

Mumbai/Pune: Local administration announced a day’s off, holiday, in schools and colleges in Pune on Friday July 26, 2024 whereas Mumbai is put on red alert as heavy rains disrupted normal life in various parts of Maharashtra.

In the wake of the red alert sounded in the city, Mumbai police has asked local residents to stay at home.

"IMD has declared a red alert for Mumbai till tomorrow morning 8.30 am. Requesting all Mumbaikars to stay indoors, until essential. Please stay safe," the Mumbai Police wrote on social media platform X, originally launched as Twitter.

“Dial 100, 112 in case of emergencies”, the Police said.





Heavy rains continue to lash a number of Maharashtra districts, including Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Palghar and others, with waterlogging leading to traffic snarls and delayed flight and train operations.

At least four persons lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Pune. In another incident, at least four people are feared trapped in a bungalow in the Lavasa area after a mudslide.

The Ministry of Higher & Technical Education, Maharashtra has also announced holiday for colleges in Pune city and district, and also in Pimpri and Chinchwad on Friday July 26, 2024.

Schools, Colleges closed in Thane

Thane Municipal Corporation also announced that all schools and colleges in the district will be closed on Friday July 26, 2024.

Meanwhile, there is no official notification regarding school and college holiday in Mumbai. But, rumours are taking ground that the administration could announce holiday today.

In a related update, IMD has issued an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rains) for Ratnagiri district and yellow alert for Sindhurg district in Konkan region.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.