France: Train network vandalized hours before Olympics 2024 opening

France's high-speed rail network has been vandalised affecting over eight lakh people hours before Olympics 2024 inauguration ceremony Friday.

Friday July 26, 2024 8:21 PM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

The rail network was hit by "malicious acts" including arson attacks that have disrupted the transport system, news agency AFP reported train operator SNCF.

"Sabotage"

A source close to the investigation told AFP the attacks were coordinated acts of "sabotage".

"This is a massive attack on a large scale to paralyse the TGV network," SNCF told AFP, adding that many routes will have to be cancelled.

According to BBC, Atlantique, Nord and Est, three high-speed lines of the TGV network, have been affected by the disruptions.

Chaos in France



The French High Speed Rail network has been ‘severely vandalised’ leaving travellers stranded at stations around the Country.



The same day as the Olympics opening ceremony in Paris. pic.twitter.com/uiIuCRJkh9 — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) July 26, 2024

All trains between Paris and Lille have been diverted.

"Due to co-ordinated malicious acts in France affecting the high-speed line between Paris and Lille, all high-speed trains going to and coming from Paris are being diverted via the classic line today, Friday 26 July”, BBC reported citing a local train operator.

Lille is hosting the basketball and handball competitions during the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"Outrageous criminal act"

Condemning the attack, Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete called it an "outrageous criminal act".

"A massive attack against France's high-speed TGV rail network is an outrageous criminal act", he said.

There would be "very serious consequences" for rail traffic throughout the weekend with connections towards northern, eastern and northwestern France halved, Vergriete said, while rail operator SNCF chief executive Jean-Pierre Farandou said 800,000 passengers were affected.

"Advisory for passengers"

Videos and images shared online showed stranded passengers sitting in the lounge. In the wake of overcrowding, officials have asked the passengers to stay away from stations until they receive communication that their train is definitely running.

Olympics 2024 opening ceremony is scheduled to be held today i.e. Friday July 26, 2024 in River Seine, Paris at 11 pm IST.

The Paris Olympics will end with a closing ceremony on August 11, 2024.

