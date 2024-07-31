Tamil Nadu: Registration for MBBS, BDS Counselling 2024 Begins

Candidates participating in TN NEET UG 2024 (MBBS and BDS) Counselling should note that Online registration has started from today i.e. Wednesday July 31, 2024

Wednesday July 31, 2024 9:01 PM , ummid.com News Network

Tamil Nadu MBBS / BDS Admission Counselling 2024: The Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu (DME Tamil Nadu) has started through its official website tnmedicalselection.net Online Registration of the students wishing to participate in TN MBBS / BDS Counselling for NEET UG 2024 based admission in different Medical Courses for the academic year 2024-25.

Candidates participating in TN NEET UG 2024 (MBBS and BDS) Counselling should note that the Online registration has started from today i.e. Wednesday July 31, 2024.

Candidates should note that NEET UG counselling in Tamil Nadu has started for both Government and Management quota seats. They however need to apply separately for the two.

"Online applications are separately invited for Government Quota as well as Management Quota for admission to MBBS / BDS Degree Courses in Tamil Nadu for 2024-2025 starting from Wednesday July 31, 2024", TN Medical Selection Committee said in a notification released on Tuesday. "Online application can be downloaded from the websites www.tnhealth.tn.gov.in and www.tnmedicalselection.org", it said.

The last date of application for both is August 08, 2024.

TN NEET UG Counselling 2024 - Registration Steps

Click here to go to official website: tnmedicalselection.net . Click on the drop down menu tab marked as "UG Courses". Here, click on the link "CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR MBBS / BDS DEGREE COURSE 2024-2025 SESSION". Select "Government Quota" or "Management / NRI Quota" as per your choice. Click on "Online Application" and follow the instruction and complete online registration.

Candidates should note that application will be accepted in online mode only.

"Application will not be available either at the Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education, Chennai – 10 or at any Medical / Dental Colleges", TN Medical Selection Committee said.

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Admission Counselling 2024 - Important Dates

Date of Notifiction: July 31, 2024.

Online registration start date: July 31, 2024.

Last date of registration: August 08, 2024

Tentative date of declaration of Rank list: Will be announced later.

Seat allotment: Will be announced later.

Commencement of courses: As per NMC norms.

Closure of admission: As per NMC norms.

Candidates should note that the details relating to the application fee, eligibility, etc., are available in the prospectus published in the official websites mentioned above.

Candidates should also note that Rank List (Merit List) and seat allotment result date and schedule will be published later on.

The completed printout of filled-in online application form for Special Category as hard copy (Persons with disability, Ex-servicemen and Sports Quota along with necessary enclosures as mentioned in the concerned Prospectus should reach The Secretary, Selection Committee, No:162, Periyar E.V.R. High Road, Kilpauk, Chennai - 600 010 on or before 10.07.2023 by 5.00 P.M.

The candidates participating in the medical counselling should note that they are required to upload revised NEET UG 2024 score published on July 27, 2024.

[The featured image used with this article is generated by AI.]

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.