UGEAC 2024 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today - Direct Link

Wednesday July 31, 2024 1:47 AM , ummid.com News Network

UGEAC Seat Allotment 2024: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) is set to publish on its official website bceceadmissions.nic.in result of the First Round Seat Allotment of Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling [UGEAC] 2024 today i.e. Wednesday July 31, 2024.

Candidates should note that BCECE will also make active today on its official website "bceceadmissions.nic.in" the link to download Allotment Order for Undergraduate Engineering Counselling UGEAC 2024.

Candidates should note that downloading of Allotment order / Booking of Slots for Document Verification and Choice Upgradation (1st Round) should be done from July 31 to August 04, 2024.

Steps to check UGEAC Round 1 Seat Allotment 2024

Click here to go to official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in . Under online forms section of the home page, click on the link marked as "Online Counselling portal of UGEAC 2024". Log-in using UGEAC ID and Password or JEE Main Application No. Enter your date of birth and security code. Click on "Download Provisional Allotment Order of UGEAC 2024 First Round". Download allotment order and take a printout.

Candidates should note that if they find their name in the round 1 list, they should verify their documents from August 01 to 04, 2024 for admission confirmation.

Candidates should note that the BCECE has confirmed the date to release the UGEAC Round 1 allotment. It has however not confirmed the time.

It should however be noted that UGEAC 2024 round 1 allotment will be released any time by today evening.

UGEAC 2024 Round 2 Allotment

Candidates who do not get the admission in UGEAC Round 1 can participate in UGEAC 2024 Round 2. As per the UGEAC notification, UGEAC Second Round Allotment result will be published on August 09, 2024.

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) had on June 25, 2024 released UGEAC 2024 Rank Card and Merit List prepared for Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling 2024 conducted for admission in First Year BE / BTech engineering courses in Government Engineering Colleges of Bihar on its official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

UGEAC Choice Filling was held from July 20, 2024. The last date of registration and choice filling was July 26, 2024.

UGEAC 2024 Counselling - Important Dates

Publication of UGEAC Merit List on Board's Web: June 25, 2024

Starting date of UGEAC Online Registration and Choice filling for Seat Allotment: July 20, 2024

Last date of Online Registration, Choice filling for Seat Allotment and locking: July 26, 2024

1st Round Provisional Seat Allotment result publication date: July 31, 2024

Downloading of Allotment order / Booking of Slots for Document Verification and Choice Upgradation (1st Round): July 31 to August 04, 2024

Documents Verification and Admission (1st Round): August 01 to 04, 2024

2nd Round Provisional Seat Allotment result publication date: August 09, 2024

Downloading of Allotment order / Booking of Slots for Document Verification and

Choice Upgradation (2nd Round) : August 09 to 12, 2024

Documents Verification and Admission (2nd Round): August 10 to 12, 2024

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is constituted under Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Act, 1995.

Apart from Bihar NEET Medical and Engineering Counselling, it conducts competitive examinations every year for admissions in various professional courses of Medical, Engineering and Agricultural streams in the Institutions of the state of Bihar.

