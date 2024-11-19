Foreign student enrollment in U.S. hits all-time high

Tuesday November 19, 2024 2:49 PM , ummid.com News Network

Washington: Number of international students enrolled in various universities and institutions of the United States reached all-time high, according to official data.

“The total number of international students at U.S. colleges and universities reached an all-time high of more than 1.1 million (1,126,690) in 2023/2024”, the Open Doors 2024 Report on International Educational Exchange released Monday said.

“This a 7% increase from the previous academic year”, the report said.

Open Doors Report, celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, is published by the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and the Institute of International Education (IIE).

International students accounted for 6% of the total U.S. higher education population and, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce, contributed more than $50 billion to the U.S. economy in 2023.

"The experience of studying in the United States not only shapes the lives of individuals, but the future of our interconnected world," Scott Weinhold, Senior Bureau Official for the Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, said.

"The ties formed between U.S. and international students today are the basis of relationships for future business and trade, science and innovation, and government relations”, he added.

Students on OPT too hit record highs

Over a half million international graduate students (502,291) pursued study in the United States in 2023/2024, an 8% increase and an all-time high, the report said.

"Additionally, the number of international students who remained in the United States to gain practical work experience through Optional Practical Training (OPT) reached a record high of 242,782 students, an increase of 22% from the prior year", Open Doors said in its report.

The number of international undergraduates (342,875) remained stable, decreasing by a moderate one percent from 2022/2023, it said.

The number of new international students enrolling at a U.S. college or university for the first time remained robust, with 298,705 new international students in 2023/2024, matching last year's total (0.1%) and pre-pandemic levels, according to Open Doors Report.

Majority enrollment in STEM fields

The report further said that the number of international students in 44 states also increased year-over-year.

"California, New York, and Texas welcomed the most international students. Among the top 10 states hosting international students, three Midwestern states saw the greatest growth: Missouri (+35%), Michigan (+14%), and Illinois (+13%)", the report said.

More than half (56%) of international students across academic levels pursued STEM fields of study. One in four (25%) studied math and computer science, while nearly one in five (19%) studied engineering, the report said.

The Open Doors Report also said that India is the top-sending country for the first time since 2009, sending a record 331,602 international students to pursue higher education in the United States in 2023/2024.

