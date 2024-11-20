CBSE Xth date sheet 2025 published, check PDF here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released today i.e. Wednesday Nov 20, 2024 the date sheet and time table of Class X (also known as Class 10th) exam 2025 on its website cbse.nic.in.

Thursday November 21, 2024 0:13 AM , ummid.com News Network

CBSE Xth Exam 2025 Start Date

According to the CBSE Class Xth Date Sheet 2025 published on CBSE official website, the CBSE Class 10th exam will begin on February 15 and continue till March 18, 2025.

The exam of CBSE 10th 2025 will start with English (Communicative) and English (Language and Literature) as First Paper on February 15, 2025.

All papers will be conducted in the morning session, from 10.30 am to 01:30 pm. Some papers will end at 12:30 pm. The answer sheets will be distributed to students at 10:00 am and question papers at 10:15 am, the CBSE said.

Mathematics Paper on March 10

Mathematics standard and basic papers will be held on March 10, 2025.

The CBSE Class X 2025 board examination of Science paper will be held on February 20, 2025, Social Science paper will be held on February 25, Urdu, Marathi, Tamil and other regional languages paper will be held on February 27, Hindi - Course A and Course B papers on February 28 and Home Science on March 13, 2025.

The Class X last paper to be held on March 18, 2025 will be of Information Technology, Computer Applications and Articificial Intelligence, students should note.

Along with 10th board exam time table, the CBSE has also released Class 12th Date sheet. CBSE Class XIIth exam will also begin on February 15, 2025 and end on April 04, 2025.

More than 2.2 million students are likely to appear for CBSE Class X 2024 exam. An estimated 2 million students will appear for Class XII Higher Secondary exams.

CBSE Class 10 2025 Time Table: Direct Link to Download PDF

The CBSE had earlier said the Practical Exams for Class 10 at all the schools affiliated to CBSE will begin on January 01, 2025 whereas that of Class 12 will start on February 15, 2025.

CBSE Sample Papers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier released Sample Question Paper (SQP) of different subjects for the students who will appear in the 2025 board exams conducted for Classes 10th and 12th.

Candidates while waiting for the date sheet and exam schedule in the meantime can refer to the sample papers available on the CBSE website for reference.

Last year, the CBSE Class 10th exams were held from February 15 to March 13, 2024 and Class 12th exams were held from February 15 to April 02, 2024.

