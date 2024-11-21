CBSE XIIth date sheet 2025 published, check PDF here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released today i.e. Wednesday Nov 20, 2024 the date sheet and time table of Class XII (also known as Class 12th) exam 2025 on its website cbse.nic.in

Thursday November 21, 2024 0:14 AM , ummid.com News Network

CBSE XIIth Exam 2025 Start Date

According to the CBSE Class XIIth Date Sheet 2025 published on CBSE official website, the CBSE Class 12th exam will begin on February 15 and continue till April 04, 2025.

The exam of CBSE 12th core subjects will start from February 21, 2025.

All papers will be conducted in the morning session, from 10.30 am to 01:30 pm. Some papers will end at 12:30 pm. The answer sheets will be distributed to students at 10:00 am and question papers at 10:15 am, the CBSE said.

Mathematics Paper on March 08

The CBSE Class XII 2025 board examination of core subjects begins on February 21 with Physics and ends on April 04, 2024 with Psychology as the last paper.

The all important Mathematics paper will be held on March 08, 2025.

The Class 10 Geography paper 2025 will be held on February 24, French on February 25, Chemistry on February 27, Engineering Graphics on March 01 and English Elective and English Core papers will be held on March 11 2025.

As per the CBSE 12th date sheet released today, Hindi language paper will be held on March 15, Urdu and Sanskrit on March 17, Economics on March 19, Biotechnology on March 21, Political Science on March 22, Biology paper on March 25, Computer Science and Information Technology on March 29 and History on April 01, 2025.

CBSE Class 12 2025 Time Table: Direct Link to Download PDF

The CBSE had earlier said the Practical Exams for Class 10 at all the schools affiliated to CBSE will begin on January 01, 2025 whereas that of Class 12 will start on February 15, 2025.

CBSE Sample Papers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier released Sample Question Paper (SQP) of different subjects for the students who will appear in the 2025 board exams conducted for Classes 10th and 12th.

Candidates while waiting for the date sheet and exam schedule in the meantime can refer to the sample papers available on the CBSE website for reference.

Last year, the CBSE Class 10th exams were held from February 15 to March 13, 2024 and Class 12th exams were held from February 15 to April 02, 2024.

