Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Specs and Price

Tuesday October 1, 2024 4:47 PM , Naef Abdullah Faizee, ummid.com

Samsung Electronics has expanded its popular Galaxy S24 Series by launching Galaxy S24 FE, the latest addition to the Galaxy AI1 ecosystem that delivers premium mobile experiences to more users.

“Galaxy AI opens so many new experiences for users, helping them communicate, and be more creative and productive. Galaxy S24 FE makes the powerful performance and premium Galaxy AI capabilities of the S24 series available to even more people", said SeaYoung Lee, Corporate EVP and Head of the Smartphone Research and Development team at Samsung Electronics.

Galaxy S24 FE Features

Powered by the AI-based ProVisual Engine and Galaxy AI’s Photo Assist features, Galaxy S24 FE showcases an enhanced camera setup that empowers users to be more creative.

"It’s the perfect device for gaming on the go with a 6.7-inch2 Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a long-lasting 4,700mAh battery and a powerful Exynos 2400 series chipset", Samsung said.

The Galaxy S24 FE offers premium Galaxy AI tools and ecosystem connectivity to enhance communication, productivity and creativity — all housed in an iconic design and protected by robust Samsung Knox security.

Galaxy S24 FE makes it easy for anyone to shoot stunning photos and videos. Its premium camera setup features a 50MP wide lens and 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom — both supported by optical image stabilization (OIS) — plus a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP selfie camera.

The camera system’s capabilities are further elevated by Samsung’s dynamic ProVisual Engine, an AI-driven camera engine that takes visual quality to incredible heights.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Specs

Galaxy S24 FE is powered by Exynos 2400e (4nm) processor which enables an uncompromised gaming experience compatible with cutting-edge features such as Ray Tracing.

The phone runs on Android 14 One UI 6.1.

The phone is shipped in three memory variants including 8 + 128 GB, 8 + 256 GB and 8 + 512 GB.

The phone comes with 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display whereas the phone battery is 4,700 mAh.

As far as camera setup is concerned, the phone sports 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera F2.2, FOV 123˚, 50MP Wide Camera, OIS F1.8, FOV 84˚ and 8MP Telephoto Camera 3x Optical Zoom, OIS F2.4, FOV 32˚, and 10MP Front Camera F2.4, FOV 80˚.

The Galaxy S24 FE will be available for order starting October 3, 2024 in Blue, Graphite, Gray, Mint and Yellow colors, the company said without revealing the price.

