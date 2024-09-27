UP Horror: Class 2 student sacrificed to bring fame to school

In a shocking incident, a Class 2 student from D L Public School in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh was 'sacrificed' as part of a black magic ritual intended to bring fame and success to the institution.

Friday September 27, 2024 3:17 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Grieving family members of the class 2 student murdered in an alleged case of superstition.]

The student was murdered last week and his dead body was found in mysterious condition. Police investigations later revealed that the boy was sacrificed as part of a ritual performed to bering fame and success to the school.

The police has arrested the school owner Jasodhan Singh, his son, Dinesh Baghel, who was the director of the school, and three teachers.

