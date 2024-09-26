Harini Amarasuriya, Sri Lanka's new PM, is HC-DU alumna

Thursday September 26, 2024 11:54 PM , ummid.com News Network

Colombo: Harini Amarasuriya, an alumna of Hindu College of Delhi University, has sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka.

Harini Amarasuriya was picked by the newly elected Sri Lanka President, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, a day before. The Marxist-leaning Dissanayake , 55, leader of the People’s Liberation Front (JVP) party and leader of the National People’s Power (NPP) alliance is the 9th Executive President of Sri Lanka.

Harini Amarasuriya, a 54-year-old academic, is Sri Lanka's third female prime minister and the first from Delhi's Hindu College. The first female PM of Sri Lanka is Sirimavo Bandaranaike whereas Chandrika Kumaratunga was the another female on the post.

'Proud Moment'

Hindu College expressed pride in its alumna being appointed as Sri Lanka's Prime Minister.

"Hindu College proudly celebrates the remarkable achievement of its alumna, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, who has made history by becoming the 16th Prime Minister of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka and the third woman to hold this prestigious office", the college said in a statement.

"Dr. Harini's journey from the classrooms of Hindu College to the highest office in her country is a moment of immense pride for her alma mater," the college said.

Hindu College principal Anju Srivastava called the moment a “historic milestone in the college’s storied history."

“We are delighted to hear that a Hinduite is now the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. It is a proud moment for the Hindu College family. A student of sociology at Hindu College between 1991 and 1994, she is an extremely accomplished academic and politician,” she said.

About Harini Amarasuriya

Harini Amarasuriya is an academic, activist and a former member of parliament from the Marxist party, the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP).

She was enrolled in Bishop’s College, an Anglican girls’ school in Colombo, and later went to the United States as an exchange student.

Due to the violence in nineties, she left Sri Lanka and joined Hindu College and graduated in B A (Honours) Sociology in 1994, Masters in Applied Anthropology and Development from Macquarie University, Australia and doctorate in Social Anthropology from the University of Edinburgh.

