'It’s Bisan from Gaza and I’m Still Alive' wins Emmy 2024

"It’s Bisan From Gaza – and I’m Still Alive" of Palestinian Journalist Bisan Owda and Al Jazeera’s AJ+ has won an Emmy in the Outstanding Hard News Feature Story category.

Friday September 27, 2024 9:43 PM , ummid.com News Network

Bisan Owda, a Palestinian Journalist, Filmmaker and Activist has been at the forefront of reporting from Gaza since Israel launched its assault on the territory last October, bringing the stories of Palestinians to a global audience amidst 11 months of war and devastation.

The Emmy Award organisers were under a huge pressure to revoke the Gaza documentary's nomination . The organisers however did not budge.

"150 Hollywood jerkoffs & has been’s called her a terrorist & tried to strong arm @TheEmmys to rescind her nomination, but Bisan Owda is victorious.

"Congrats to the entire team @ajplus and the magnanimous Bisan", Journalist, Samira Mohyeddin, wrote on X.

Bisan Owda's award winning “It’s Bisan from Gaza and I’m Still Alive” series brings light on the daily struggles of Gazans who have been victims of Israeli aggression amidst its genocidal war started on October 7 2023.

The #NewsEmmys Award for Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Short Form goes to It’s Bisan from Gaza and I’m Still Alive | Aj+ Reports (@ajplus). pic.twitter.com/lKTDR9sfys — News & Documentary Emmys (@newsemmys) September 26, 2024

26-year-old Bisan Owda is born and grown up in Beit Hanun - a Palestinian city in northeast Gaza Strip.

Owda has earlier worked with the United Nations on gender equality as a member of UN Women's Youth Gender Innovation Agora Forum.

An EU Goodwill Ambassador, Owda has also worked with the European Union on climate change.

Earlier, Palestinian journalists covering Israel’s brutal war in Gaza, including Nasser Abu Baker, were named as Laureates of the 2024 UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize .

On September 22, Palestinian Journalist Shrouq Al Aila , who has been covering Israel’s ongoing war on the Gaza Strip, has been selected for the 2024 International Press Freedom Award

In another landmark moment for Palestine, 04 Palestinian Journalists , who reported from war-hit Gaza, were nominated for the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize.

The international awards conferred on Palestinian journalists is not going down well with the Zionist killers. In June this year, International Women’s Media Foundation (IWMF) had conferred the 2024 Courage in Journalism Award on Maha Hussaini. The award was however rescinded after protest by neoconservatives and supporters of Israeli massacre of Palestinians.

