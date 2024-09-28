Saudi Arabia unveils Arab, Europe joint initiative to establish Palestine State

In a move likely to change the Middle East politics, Saudi Arabia Thursday (September 26, 2024) announced a joint Arab and European initiative to establish an independent and sovereign Palestine State

Saturday September 28, 2024 10:40 AM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

Riyadh: In a move likely to change the Middle East politics, Saudi Arabia Thursday (September 26, 2024) announced a joint Arab and European initiative to establish an independent and sovereign Palestine State.

Billed as the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the two-state solution was unveiled during Prince Faisal bin Farhan’s speech at a meeting that included the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Norway, according to news agency Reuters.

Prince Faisal said the first meeting of the new alliance will be held in Riyadh. The EU Foreign Affairs Chief, Josep Borrell, said the first follow-up meetings would also be held in Riyadh and Brussels.

"On behalf of the Arab and Islamic countries and our European partners, we announce the launch of the international coalition to implement the two-state solution", Prince Faisal said.

“We will make every effort to achieve a reliable and irreversible plan for just and comprehensive peace,” he added.

The Saudi minister added that "the establishment of a Palestinian state is a fixed matter, and is not up for negotiation," stressing that "waiting for negotiated solutions in Palestine is no longer a possible option."

The latest announcement came ten days after Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman asserted that recognition of Israel or any ties with the Jewish state is possible only after the State of Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital is established.

While inaugurating the activities of the first year of the 9th session of the Shoura Council in Riyadh, Mohammad bin Salman also slammed what he called “crimes of the Israeli occupation authority against the Palestinian”.

"We renew the Kingdom's rejection and strong condemnation of the crimes of the Israeli occupation authority against the Palestinian people, ignoring international and humanitarian law in a new and bitter chapter of suffering”, the Saudi Crown Prince said.

“The Kingdom will not stop its tireless work towards the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and we affirm that the Kingdom will not establish diplomatic relations with Israel without that," he added.

Mohammed bin Salman’s statement came shortly after the UN General Assembly passed a draft resolution calling Israel to end its occupation of the Palestinian lands, including West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The resolution passed with 124 of the 193 members of the UN supporting its asked the far right Zionist regime to end its occupation and remove all settlements in 12 months.

The UN vote and Saudi stand on the formation of the State of Palestine comes in the midst of the Israeli war in Gaza where the occupation forces have killed more than 41,000 Palestinians since Oct 7, 2023.

