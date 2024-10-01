Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series: Specifications and Features

Samsung Electronics has unpacked the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S10+ - the company’s first tablets purposefully built for AI. Explore the new tablets' specifications, features and price

Tuesday October 1, 2024 12:24 PM , Naef Abdullah Faizee, ummid.com

“The Galaxy Tab S10 series is Samsung’s first tablet built with AI enhancements available right out of the box, and it’s the latest addition to the Galaxy AI family,” said MC Lee, VP, Head of Galaxy Ecosystems Business Team, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

Galaxy S10 Ultra, S10 Plus Tablets: Key Features

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S10+ come with 14.6 inch and 12.4 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, ideal canvas for the intuitive S Pen bundled with both models.

Performance upgrades1 for the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra include an 18% increase in CPU, 28% increase in GPU and 14% increase in NPU compared to the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

"This improved processing power enables faster and more responsive AI features, which are now easily accessible with written prompts using the new Galaxy AI Key on the Book Cover Keyboards to customize AI assistant", Samsung said.

Cutting-edge software includes features such as Note Assist and Drawing Assist, optimized for the tablet form factor.

The Galaxy Tab S10 series also acts as a home AI device, with a 3D Map View that gives a visual overview of the home and all connected devices to streamline device management across the SmartThings ecosystem.

Robust Samsung Knox security ensures data privacy and control, while innovative materials underscore Samsung’s commitment to a more sustainable future.

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Specifications

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor and comes in three memory variants - 16GB + 1TB, 12 GB + 512 GB and 12GB + 256 GB along with MicroSD up to 1.5TB.

The new tablet runs on Android 14.0 operating system.

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra display is 120 Hz, Dynamic AMOLED 2X + Anti Reflection.

The tablet sports rear camera (13MP + 8 MP Ultra Wide) and front camera (12MP + 12 MP Ultra Wide).

The new tablet weighs 718 g (Wi-Fi) and 723 g (5G), has 11,200 mAh / 45W battery, pSIM + eSIM, IP68 S Pen (BLE) Inbox, Quad Speaker, and is available in two colors - Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver.

Galaxy Tab S10 Plus Specifications

Galaxy Tab S10 Plus is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor and comes in two memory variants - 12 GB + 512 GB and 12GB + 256 GB along with MicroSD up to 1.5TB.

The new tablet runs on Android 14.0 operating system.

Galaxy Tab S10 Plus display is 12.4-inch, 2800 x 1752.

The tablet sports rear camera (13MP + 8 MP Ultra Wide) and front camera (12MP + 12 MP Ultra Wide).

The new tablet weighs 571g (Wi-Fi), 576g (5G), has 10,090 mAh / 45W battery, pSIM + eSIM, Quad Speaker, and is available in two colors - Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver.

"The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S10+ will be available in select markets starting from October 3, 2024", Samsung said without revealing the price of the new AI tablet PCs.

