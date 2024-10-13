DTE Maha Post HSC Diploma 2024 CAP Round 1 Option Submission Starts

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma Admission 2024: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE Maharashtra) has started from Saturday October 12, 2024 online submission of options and choice filling (D Pharm Option Form) for CAP Round 1 of Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma Counselling 2024 through its official website phd24.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
Candidates should note that according to Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma (D Pharm) Admission Schedule 2024, the last date of option submission is October 14, 2024.
DTE Maharashtra had released on October 11, 2024 PHD 2024 Final List of candidates who have registered for D Pharm CAP Round 1 Counselling for the year 2024-25.
Simultaneously, the DTE Maharashtra has also released Seat Matrix for CAP Round 1 that gives details of distribution of seats in various pharmacy colleges of Maharashtra.
Candidates are advised to read carefully the Pharmacy CAP Round 1 Seat Matrix before proceeding for Option Form Submission.
This is important as DTE Maharashtra will declare seat allotment on October 16, 2024 results based on the option submitted by the candidates, according to DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy Counselling Schedule 2024.
Candidates should note that according to D Pharm Admission Schedule 2024, the options and choice of colleges should be submitted from October 12 to 14, 2024 midnight.
DTE Maharashtra had started Online Registration for admission in Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy (D Pharm) on August 08, 2024. The last date of application was extended multiple times, the last being October 06, 2024.
Based on the registration of students, the DTE Maharashtra had released on October 08, 2024 the D Pharm Provisional Merit List.
The DTE released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification dor DTE PHD24 admission process, though it is yet to confirm the CAP Round dates.
DTE Maharashtra has however released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round Admission 2023-24, 2022-23, 2021-22 and 2020-21 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.
Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.