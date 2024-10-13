DTE Maha Post HSC Diploma 2024 CAP Round 1 Option Submission Starts

Sunday October 13, 2024 10:06 AM , ummid.com News Network

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma Admission 2024: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE Maharashtra) has started from Saturday October 12, 2024 online submission of options and choice filling (D Pharm Option Form) for CAP Round 1 of Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma Counselling 2024 through its official website phd24.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

Last Date of Option Submission

Candidates should note that according to Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma (D Pharm) Admission Schedule 2024, the last date of option submission is October 14, 2024.

DTE Maharashtra had released on October 11, 2024 PHD 2024 Final List of candidates who have registered for D Pharm CAP Round 1 Counselling for the year 2024-25.

DTE Post HSC Pharmacy Seat Matrix

Simultaneously, the DTE Maharashtra has also released Seat Matrix for CAP Round 1 that gives details of distribution of seats in various pharmacy colleges of Maharashtra.

Candidates are advised to read carefully the Pharmacy CAP Round 1 Seat Matrix before proceeding for Option Form Submission.

This is important as DTE Maharashtra will declare seat allotment on October 16, 2024 results based on the option submitted by the candidates, according to DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy Counselling Schedule 2024.

Option Submission Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma CAP Round 1

Click here to go to the official website: phd24.dtemaharashtra.gov.in . Click on Registered Candidate Login and Enter your Application ID starting with PHD24 and Date of Birth to login. Click on the appropriate link to submit option form.

Candidates should note that according to D Pharm Admission Schedule 2024, the options and choice of colleges should be submitted from October 12 to 14, 2024 midnight.

DTE Maharashtra had started Online Registration for admission in Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy (D Pharm) on August 08, 2024 . The last date of application was extended multiple times, the last being October 06, 2024.

Based on the registration of students, the DTE Maharashtra had released on October 08, 2024 the D Pharm Provisional Merit List .

Maharashtra Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma Admission 2024 - Important Dates

Pharmacy Post HSC Diploma Online Registration: August 08 to October 06, 2024

Document verification: August 08 to October 06, 2024

Display of PHD 24 Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: October 08, 2024

Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: October 09 to 10, 2024

Display of PHD24 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: October 11, 2024

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I : October 11, 2024.

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: October 16, 2024

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: October 21, 2024

DTE Maharashtra PHD24 CAP Round

The DTE released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification dor DTE PHD24 admission process, though it is yet to confirm the CAP Round dates.

DTE Maharashtra has however released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round Admission 2023-24, 2022-23, 2021-22 and 2020-21 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.

