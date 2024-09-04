Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia join Congress to contest 2024 Haryana Polls

Wednesday September 4, 2024 5:33 PM , ummid.com News Network

New Delhi: Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia Wednesday September 04, 2024 joined Congress, and also announced to contest the 2024 Assembly elections in Haryana.

Soon after joining the Congress Phogat and Punia called Leader of Opposition (LoP) and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence in New Delhi.

Vinesh Phogat is likely to contest from the Julana Assembly seat which is currently held by the Jannayak Janta Party's Amarjeet Dhanda.

Bajrang Punia on the other hand will be fielded from the Badli seat currently held by the Congress.

The elections for the Haryana Assembly, consisting of 90 seats, was scheduled to be held on Oct 01, 2024. The date of polling however was rescheduled to Oct 05, 2024.

The counting of votes will be held on Oct 08, 2024, on the day when the election result of 2024 Jammu and Kashmir will also be declared.

The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have formed alliance to contest the 2024 Haryana Polls.

As per the reports, AAP is willing to contest on 10 seats while on the remaining 80 seats Congress candidates will fight the state elections.

Congress party sources however said the AAP will be given a maximum of 07 seats.

The inclusion of Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia in the Congress has rejuvenated the party workers.

Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia both have represented India at International events. In Paris Olympics 2024, Vinesh Phogat had reached final but she was disqualified in the last moment .

Both the wrestlers were also in news when allegations of sexual harassment were raised against former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh .

